 Boeing Whistleblower John Barnett’s lawyers say the aerospace giant ‘is responsible for his death’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Boeing Whistleblower John Barnett’s lawyers say the aerospace giant ‘is responsible for his death’

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
May 22, 2024 08:22 AM IST

‘Boeing may not have pulled the trigger, the company is responsible for his death,’ whistleblower John Barnett's lawyers blame the company.

Lawyers for late Boeing whistleblower John Barnett, who was discovered lifeless in South Carolina after he failed to attend a deposition in a lawsuit against the corporation earlier this year, have accused the firm of his death following the leaking of the suicide note he penned before shooting himself in the head.

John Barnett, a former Boeing employee. had raised concerns about the company's production standards,(@sentdefender)
John Barnett, a former Boeing employee. had raised concerns about the company's production standards,(@sentdefender)

On Tuesday, Barnett’s lawyers, Robert Turkewitz and Brian Knowles told Fox News in a joint statement, “Mr. Barnett’s last words make clear that while Boeing may not have pulled the trigger, the company is responsible for his death.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Mr. Barnett's family wishes to thank the Coroner, the responders and all those who have reached out with kind words and support. It is hoped that John’s legacy will be his brave and courageous efforts to get Boeing to change its culture of concealment to one that places quality and safety first.”

ALSO READ| Boeing may be criminally prosecuted for 737 MAX crashes, US says

John Barnett's cause of death revealed

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal’s report confirms that Barnett died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. His body was discovered inside a locked car, alongside a suicide note and a pistol.

The coroner’s findings were made public last Friday.

The whistleblower's lawyer claimed the investigators knew that Barnett was suffering from PTSD, anxiety, and panic attacks.

His lawyers told the outlet, “His mental condition was a result of the retaliation and hostile work environment he was subjected to in response to his complaint that Boeing senior management was pressuring workers to disregard processes and procedures required by law to be followed, allowing defective parts to be installed on the airplanes, and disregarding and ignoring problems that he believed pose a potential threat to the flying public.”

The suicide note, written in all capital letters, leaves no room for ambiguity

The expletive-laden suicide note reads, “f**k Boeing!!!” and Barnett expressed love for his family and friends but said, “I can’t do this any longer. Enough!”

In March, Barnett failed to appear for his second day of depositions in the lawsuit against Boeing.

ALSO READ| What's behind the wave of recent incidents on Boeing planes?

“Bury me face down so Boeing and their lying a** leaders can kiss my a**,” he wrote in the note.

His lawyers called for a wellness check after he failed to appear in the hearing.

Following Barnett's suicide, Boeing’s CEO, Dave Calhoun, announced his resignation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Boeing Whistleblower John Barnett’s lawyers say the aerospace giant ‘is responsible for his death’

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On