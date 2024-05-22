Boeing Whistleblower John Barnett’s lawyers say the aerospace giant ‘is responsible for his death’

Lawyers for late Boeing whistleblower John Barnett, who was discovered lifeless in South Carolina after he failed to attend a deposition in a lawsuit against the corporation earlier this year, have accused the firm of his death following the leaking of the suicide note he penned before shooting himself in the head. John Barnett, a former Boeing employee. had raised concerns about the company's production standards,(@sentdefender)

On Tuesday, Barnett’s lawyers, Robert Turkewitz and Brian Knowles told Fox News in a joint statement, “Mr. Barnett’s last words make clear that while Boeing may not have pulled the trigger, the company is responsible for his death.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Mr. Barnett's family wishes to thank the Coroner, the responders and all those who have reached out with kind words and support. It is hoped that John’s legacy will be his brave and courageous efforts to get Boeing to change its culture of concealment to one that places quality and safety first.”

ALSO READ| Boeing may be criminally prosecuted for 737 MAX crashes, US says

John Barnett's cause of death revealed

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal’s report confirms that Barnett died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. His body was discovered inside a locked car, alongside a suicide note and a pistol.

The coroner’s findings were made public last Friday.

The whistleblower's lawyer claimed the investigators knew that Barnett was suffering from PTSD, anxiety, and panic attacks.

His lawyers told the outlet, “His mental condition was a result of the retaliation and hostile work environment he was subjected to in response to his complaint that Boeing senior management was pressuring workers to disregard processes and procedures required by law to be followed, allowing defective parts to be installed on the airplanes, and disregarding and ignoring problems that he believed pose a potential threat to the flying public.”

The suicide note, written in all capital letters, leaves no room for ambiguity

The expletive-laden suicide note reads, “f**k Boeing!!!” and Barnett expressed love for his family and friends but said, “I can’t do this any longer. Enough!”

In March, Barnett failed to appear for his second day of depositions in the lawsuit against Boeing.

ALSO READ| What's behind the wave of recent incidents on Boeing planes?

“Bury me face down so Boeing and their lying a** leaders can kiss my a**,” he wrote in the note.

His lawyers called for a wellness check after he failed to appear in the hearing.

Following Barnett's suicide, Boeing’s CEO, Dave Calhoun, announced his resignation.