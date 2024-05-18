‘I pray Boeing pays’: Whistleblower John Barnett’s shocking 'suicide' note, autopsy results revealed

Boeing whistleblower John Barnett was found dead on March 9, 2024, ahead of his testimony against the world's largest aerospace company. Questions were raised about his sudden death and even his attorneys urged Charleston, South Carolina, police to probe the matter accurately, adding that they “need more information about what happened to John.” Barnett, who had worked at Boeing for three decades, was discovered dead inside his truck with a gunshot injuries to the head near the Holiday Inn at 301 Savannah Highway.

He was declared dead on the scene. He had submitted a whistleblower report alleging safety issues. The US Department of Labor was investigating the matter and was scheduled to begin hearings on the complaint in June.

Here's what Barnett's autopsy report says

According to the autopsy report that was released on Friday, Barnett, 62, was found seated in the driver's seat of his orange Dodge Ram.

Charleston County deputy coroner Ella Butler wrote, his “body was warm, rigor had not yet set in,” mentioning that the bullet struck him in the right temple.

“Black powder/discoloration, which appeared to be gunshot residue, was noted on the decedent's right hand,” the official noted, as per NY Post.

“A semi-automatic Smith & Wesson pistol, a loaded magazine, and unfired 9mm Luger cartridges were located on the vehicle console.”

Butler further said that a notebook bearing writing suggesting a "suicide note" was found on the passenger seat. According to coroner, the writings were reviewed by the Charleston Police Department, who discovered only Barnett's fingerprints on the journal. “The writings contained information known only to his family.”

Butler concluded the autopsy report, stating that the “cause of death was determined to be: Gunshot Wound of the Head” and “The manner of death is best deemed, ‘Suicide.’”

A look at Barnett's ‘suicide note’: ‘I’m at peace’

Meanwhile, the Charleston Police Department said the note discovered from his truck suggested that he was “going through a period of serious personal distress.”

The unsteady writings on the note show Barnett's dissatisfaction with Boeing and protection provided to whistleblower, according to WMBF News.

"I pray Boeing pays," the note reads. "Whistleblowing protection is f----- up too!"

Barnett left a message for his loved ones as well. "Family and friends, I love you," it says. “I found my purpose! I’m at peace!”

John Barnett's suicide note(Charleston Police Department)

According to police, Barnett's medical documents revealed a history of mental health issues that appeared to worsen with his continuing legal battles. He displayed symptoms of "post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, sadness, fear of the impending death of others, and intrusive thoughts."

Barnett worked for Boeing as a quality control engineer for almost thirty years. He retired in 2017 after making numerous complaints to his managers, which he said went unheard.

He reportedly warned supervisors about use of substandard parts and oxygen systems that had significant issues. According to the BBC, those management allegedly did nothing to address the issues, and Boeing refuted Barnett's allegations.

A Charleston Police representative told the POST that the probe into Barrett's death is still underway, but the autopsy reports will play a major role.