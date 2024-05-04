Is Boeing in big trouble? World's largest aerospace firm faces 10 more whistleblowers after sudden death of two

It seems Boeing's troubles are never-ending as the company has been dogged by Congressional probes and whistleblowers testimony. In a statement, Boeing spokesman said: “We encourage all employees to speak up when issues arise. Retaliation is strictly prohibited at Boeing.”(AP )

Joshua Dean and John Barnett, the two Boeing whistleblowers, were found dead under mysterious circumstances this year, raising speculations if there was any foul play in their deaths. Their lawyers are now concerned about the possibility that around ten more Boeing whistleblowers may get “scared away” due to their deaths or suffer the same fate.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The sudden demise of 45-year-old Dean was announced on May 30, less than two months after Barnett's. While Dean worked for Spirit AeroSystems, a major sub contractor in the manufacturing of 737 Max airliners, Barnett was employed as production-quality manager of 787 Boeing.

Dean's family announced that he passed away due to a fast-growing mystery infection, but Barnett, according to police, died from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on March 9. He was found dead in the South Carolina hotel's hotel parking lot after he failed to show up for the second part of his testimony for a bombshell lawsuit against the Boeing.

Dean and Barnett were among many challengers who contested Boeing's assertion that it truly prioritises safety. Following the death of Barnett, Boeing staff members told The Post that he had several "powerful enemies" and added that workers are doubtful about the fact if his death was a suicide.

Dean, while being employed at Spirit AeroSystems, sounded the alarm in 2022. He voiced concerns about 737 Max parts that had bulkhead holes drilled incorrectly.

Also Read: John Barnett death: Family says Boeing's ‘hostile work environment’ led to suicide

Dean and Barnett's lawyers seek extensive investigation into their deaths

Their attorneys, Robert Turkewitz and Brian Knowles, are requesting extensive probe into their deaths.

“It’s an absolute tragedy when a whistleblower ends up dying under strange circumstances,” said Turkewitz.

On Friday, they held a meeting with officials in South Carolina, where they planned to request specifics regarding the inquiry into Barnett's demise. According to them, a similar kind of probe is required for Dean's death.

Last month, Boeing reported that it lost $355 million due to declining revenue in the first quarter, indicating another sign of the crisis besetting the aircraft manufacturer as it deals with mounting concerns about the safety of its aircraft and charges of subpar work from an increasing number of whistleblowers who are still alive.

Moreover, the sudden announcement of Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun's resignation by the end of 2024 was interpreted as a response to the company's persistent safety issues.

‘These men were heroes’: Knowles hail Dean and Barnett

Speaking to NY POST, Knowles called Barnett and Dean "heroes", adding that they "loved the company" and wanted it to do better since they were concerned about other people's lives.

He further ruled out that Barnett died by suicide, stating that "I’ve never dealt with someone who did (commit suicide.)"

While police are about to end their probe into Barnett’s death, it is likely to take some weeks to reveal the exact reason for Dean's passing via few tests.

Joe Buccino, a spokesman for Spirit AeroSystems, said that the company "encourages" workers to voice their concerns because they are thereafter "cloaked under protection."

In a statement, Boeing spokesman said: “We encourage all employees to speak up when issues arise. Retaliation is strictly prohibited at Boeing.”

Is Boeing adamant about not admitting truth?

Ed Pierson, who worked as a senior manager at Boeing’s 737 factory in Renton, Washington, established the Foundation for Aviation Safety after leaving the company six years ago.

Prior to the two Boeing 737 Max disasters in 2018 and 2019, which resulted in the planes being grounded and the deaths of 346 people, he persuaded the management at Boeing to cease manufacture of the aircraft. But all his efforts went in vain.

Calling the company "unstable", he noted: “Senior corporate leadership is so fixated on not admitting the truth that they can’t admit anything.”

According to a House report released in September 2020, the two 737 Max mishaps were the "horrific culmination" of "repeated and serious failures" by Boeing and air safety regulators.