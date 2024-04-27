Boeing 747-8 bounces twice along runway, video captures 'roughest landing' ever: Watch

A spine-chilling footage of Boeing 747-8 bouncing along the runway has went viral on X (formerly X). Boeing 747-8's turbulent touchdown caught on camera

A Lufthansa Boeing 747-8, en route from Frankfurt to Los Angeles, experienced a turbulent landing at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The incident was captured by LA-based Airline Videos Live, showing the aircraft’s struggle to land smoothly.

Boeing 747's bounces literally stopped viewers heart

The footage revealed the Boeing 747-8i, Boeing’s largest jumbo jet, descending towards the runway with an initial touchdown that went awry. As the back wheels made contact, they scraped the tarmac, sending a plume of white smoke into the air. The aircraft then ascended sharply, only to come down once more, bouncing off the runway.

The pilot made the critical decision to abort the landing after the second unsettling bounce. The aircraft lifted off, circled the airport, and on its second attempt, managed to land safely.

The livestream commentator captured the tension of the moment: “Whoa, whoa, whoa,” and noting, “That is the roughest landing I think we have ever caught on our broadcast. Holy moly.”

Flight LH 456, which was referred to as a “training flight,” had 326 passengers and 19 crew members on board.

A statement from Lufthansa to FOX 11 Los Angeles stated, “Following an assessment by the cockpit crew, a consultation with the technical department on site and in Frankfurt and an initial visual inspection, the aircraft (registration D-ABYP) flew back to Frankfurt”

Upon its safe arrival back in Germany, an airline spokesperson told FOX Business that the aircraft was inspected and resulted in “no findings.”

No one was injured during the mishap.

Airline Videos, the platform that broadcasted the event, was founded in 2019 by Kevin Ray, a Los Angeles TV news photojournalist and “long time plane spotter”.

Operating from LAX, the channel is dedicated to “capture all the non-stop action for aviation enthusiasts worldwide.”

Rectntly Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has intensified its scrutiny over Boeing and its supplier Spirit AeroSystems. This increased oversight comes in the wake of recent incidents, including the halting of production expansion for the 737 Max series after a door plug was dislodged mid-flight on an Alaska Airlines’ Max 9 jet earlier in January.