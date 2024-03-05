California Senate Race: Steve Garvey ties with Adam Schiff ahead of Super Tuesday

The Democrat-Republican battle for the California Senate race is heating up ahead of Super Tuesday. Newcomer Steve Garvey is in a “statistical tie” with Adam Schiff, according to a poll from the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies. The ex-MLB star is contesting to fill the late Senator Dianne Feinstein's seat against Schiff and other Democratic contenders. FILE - Former baseball player Steve Garvey speaks during a televised debate for candidates in the senate race on Jan. 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. Several prominent Democratic House members are jostling to fend off Republican former baseball great Steve Garvey in the fight for the U.S. Senate seat once held by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)(AP)

Will Steve Garvey emerge victorious in California?

Since the race is in a state where Republicans haven't won a Senate race since 1988, Democrats were initially confident of their victory. However, the leading Democratic contender has been overshadowed by the first-time candidate and the former Dodgers star.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In the state of California, all candidates are put on one primary ballot, irrespective of their parties. Out of them, the two leading candidates advance to the general election. Considering the early polls, Garvey could easily secure the second spot on the November ballot, defeating Barbara Lee and Katie Porter, per AP.

In a recent appearance on Fox & Friends, the 10-time MLB All-Star said, “The people of California, who have been suppressed by one party, are saying they're mad.” Revealing his confidence in voters, Garvey said, “They're not going to take it anymore.” He further iterated that he believes that Californians know “his heart” and would vote in his favour.

“These are career politicians who have failed the people, and it's time for change, a fresh young face, with new ideas… Somebody that knows that he can make a difference, and I think people believe that I can,” Garvey added, per Fox News.

The poll shows Garvey is being backed by 27% of the voters in contrast to Schiff's 25%. This data reveals a neck-to-neck competition between the two. However, with such a low voter turnout, the candidates remain hopeful ahead of Election Day. Garvey further said, “Once I started running, they started listening to my common sense, compassionate, consensus-building plea to them.”

“And I said, ‘Well, let me fight crime in the streets for you. Let me try to get the homeless off the streets and get care for them. Let me help fight the border.’ By the way, the cartels are the true terrorists. They're the ones that infiltrate. They organize. … It's the true war against America,” he added.