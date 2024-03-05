Super Tuesday: California has emerged as most enticing race, here's why

As many as 17 US states and territories are set to hold their primaries and caucuses on Super Tuesday, March 5. The states are now ready to pick their contenders for November’s general election. Super Tuesday: California has emerged as most enticing race (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Donald Trump is likely to sweep the Republican contests on this day. Nikki Haley, who has just won one race so far, vowed not to quit the fight.

A number of states are hosting consequential primary contests. Although these races lack the high profile of the presidential campaign, they do have the potential to give people an idea about the kind of race that might unfold in November.

Here’s a look at three races worth following:

California House races

Most of the race for control of the House in November is set to run through California and New York. Three of the eight Republican-held seats rated as tossups are in California. As per data in The Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, this is more than in any other state.

A fierce battle is on in a Republican-held Central Valley district between two strong Democratic candidates. Representative David Valadao, a Republican, holds the seat. Meanwhile, former Assemblyman Rudy Salas has the support of much of the state’s Democratic establishment. Another member of the party challenging him is State Senator Melissa Hurtado. Some Democrats believe this contest could boost Valadao and Chris Mathys into the two top spots.

California Senate

Representative Adam Schiff, who is the front-runner, is expected to nab one of the two winning spots, but whom he will have to face is unclear. In the past, he has poured $10 million in an attempt to elevate Steve Garvey, 75, a Republican opponent. The former baseball star has held a few campaign events. However, he has not bought any campaign ad. Schiff’s help, however, seems to have pushed him to advance to the general election.

As per recent polls, Garvey could beat Representative Katie Porter for second place. This will help Schiff coast to a Senate seat in November.

North Carolina governor

North Carolina is set to witness an important governor’s race this year, and the race features two candidates with very different views – Josh Stein, the state’s attorney general, and Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a right-wing culture warrior. The race would make history, as Stein would become the state’s first Jewish governor, and Robinson the first Black governor.