Slain Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher's family shares emotional note with killer, ‘You have changed our lives forever’

The family of Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis school teacher who was abducted and murdered during a morning run, has written a heartbreaking letter to her killer. Cleotha Abston entered guilty pleas to first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping in the abduction and death of Fletcher. Slain Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher's (L) family shares emotional note with killer Cleotha Abston (R) (Memphis Police Department, Tennessee Department of Corrections)

"We have no idea what happened to you to turn you into someone so filled with a desire to hurt people," said a statement from the family of Eliza Fletcher read in court by Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy, as reported by The Mirror.

"You have changed our lives forever, and nothing will ever be the same," it continued. "Your actions were evil. There is no other word for it. You murdered Liza, even though she did nothing to deserve it. She did not hurt you. In fact, she would’ve been the first to help if you needed it."

‘Liza meant so much to so many’

Fletcher, 34, had been out running when she was abducted by Abston in September 2022. The mom-of-two and kindergarten teacher at St. Mary's Episcopal School was later found dead in South Memphis. Abston had reportedly forced Fletcher into his SUV, and then sexually assaulted and shot her dead.

After Abston pleaded guilty, Fletcher’s family said in a statement that they "miss the bright light of Liza's life every day." "Liza meant so much to so many, and her smile radiated happiness, energy, and comfort," her family said, according to CBS News. "Her husband, her children, her parents, her brother, the rest of her family, her friends, her students, her school families, her fellow teachers, her church community, and so many others were moved by countless examples of her faith, kindness, and compassion."

As per an autopsy, Fletcher died of a gunshot wound to the head. She had also sustained injuries to her right leg, and had jaw fractures.