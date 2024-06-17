Gordon Ramsay shares harrowing cycling accident, advocates for helmet use after lucky escape

Multi-Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay shared his experience of a brutal cycling accident he narrowly escaped. The celebrity chef detailed the incident, which occurred in Connecticut while he was on a cycling stroll. He shared the news on his Instagram account describing the incident in a video where he also showed the consequences of the accident. Fortunately, he did not suffer any major injuries such as bone fractures or ligament tears, apart from a few major bruises. Gordon Ramsay shared his experience from a bad cycling accident in a video on Instagram.

Gordon Ramsay recounts cycling accident

The host of The Kitchen Nightmares took to Instagram to share the news of his cycling accident in a video on his official account. The video began with Gordon greeting his followers, “Hey guys, it’s Gordon. I’d like to share a very important message with you all. You know how much I love cycling and triathlons and Ironman [races] etc and this week, unfortunately, I had a really bad accident and it really shook me and honestly I’m lucky to be here.”

Talking about his treatment, the 57-year-old chef shared that he was treated at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, Connecticut. He emphasised the importance of wearing a helmet and urged people you’ve got to wear helmets. “I don’t care how short the journey is. I don’t care … these helmets cost money, but they’re crucial, even with a kid’s short journey, they’ve got to wear a helmet,” he said. The helmet played a crucial role in saving his life during the accident.

Ramsay expresses gratitude, ‘lucky to be here’

The restaurant owner expressed his gratitude for not suffering any major injuries apart from a major purple bruise on his stomach which he showed in the video. “Now, I’m lucky to be standing here. I’m in pain. It’s been a brutal week. And I’m sort of getting through it,” he said. According to the Guardian, the chef’s hands were visibly shaky in the video as he shared the information with his 17 million followers. He also shared that the bad cycling accident completely shook him.He reassured his fans of his health as he captioned the video, “doing OK and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato”.

Fans expressed their concern and wished him a godspeed recovery as one user wrote, “I'm relieved you're alive. Please, take a rest. Don't shoot for TV shows. That bruise is big. It must be still very painful. And your hands were still shaking. Take care.”

Another user wrote, “In our thoughts, Gordon, take the time you need to heal. And most importantly, happy Father’s Day and relieved you’re able to spend another one with your precious family.” A third user wished for a “Speedy recovery chef.”

