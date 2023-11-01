Got a UFO story? The US Defense Department wants to hear about it as DOD launches UFO reporting portal

The Department of Defense (DOD) has created a new portal for current and former government employees and contractors to report sightings of unidentified flying objects (UFOs). ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - AUGUST 31: Defense Department spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder holds a press conference at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. Ryder spoke on the second anniversary of the military withdraw of Afghanistan and gave an update on the newly established website where U.S. government and military personnel can report UAP and UFO sightings. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The portal, which is part of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), allows users to submit a secure online form with details of their UFO encounters.

The information will be used to prepare a Historical Record Report, which the DOD has to submit to Congress by June 2024.

“This phase of the secure reporting mechanism is for current or former US government employees, service members, or contractors with direct knowledge of alleged US government programs or activities related to UAP dating back to 1945 to contact AARO to voluntarily submit a report,” the DOD said in a statement.

ALSO READ| Is Hawaii a hot spot for UFOs? New documentary uncovers surreal details

The AARO website warns that the portal “is NOT intended for conveying potentially sensitive or classified information” and that active military personnel and contractors should follow the reporting process of their service branch or federal agency.

The website also advises civilian pilots to report UFOs to air traffic control, which will forward the reports to the Federal Aviation Administration.

“In the future, reporting eligibility will be expanded to the general public and include reports of any event related to UAP,” the AARO website states. AARO Director Sean Kirkpatrick urged current and former government employees and contractors to use the new portal to share their UFO experiences.

“We want to hear from you,” Kirkpatrick said, according to Politico.

“We understand that members of the public are also interested in reporting UAP sightings to AARO,” Kirkpatrick added. “We are exploring methods for how the public can do so in the forthcoming third phase of the secure reporting mechanism.”

The AARO is responsible for documenting, analyzing, and resolving reports of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP). The agency has to produce an annual report on UAP activity in addition to the historical report due next year.

ALSO READ| US may face most ‘significant’ terror threat since rise of ISIS inspired by recent Hamas attacks, warns FBI chief

In its latest annual report, the AARO disclosed that it has investigated almost 300 UFO sightings in the past year — some of which could be foreign spy crafts posing a threat to the US.

Some of the UFOs showed “concerning performance characteristics” such as high-speed travel and “unusual maneuverability,” according to the report.

“I am worried from a national security perspective,” Kirkpatrick told CNN.

“There are some indicators that may be attributed to foreign activity, and we are investigating those very hard.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!