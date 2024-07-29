Hundreds of large dragonflies descend on Rhode Island beach, people flee ‘apocalypse’: Watch

Scary footage captured the moment a swarm of supersized dragonflies engulfed a Rhode Island beach over the weekend. The endless swarm of large insects was seen descending on Misquamicut Beach in Westerly on Saturday, July 27. Hundreds of large dragonflies descend on Rhode Island beach (@CollinRugg/X)

A cloud of dragonflies buzzed across the beach, with shocked onlookers looking on as the insects flew past their faces, under umbrellas and all around them. “I was enjoying a nice day at Misquamicut State Beach until we endured a dragonfly apocalypse,” witness Stephanie Martin told WCVB.

Some beachgoers fled for their cars, and many ducked for cover. Some stood and laughed at the scene, while children screamed. Richard Sontag, another witness, called the scene an “invasion.”

WBUR reported that dragonfly swarms often form when the insects are breeding in summer months. It can also happen when weather disturbances or human activity kick into the air the smaller insects that the dragonflies feed on. Dragonflies do not pose any threat to humans.

‘Something out of a horror movie’

Many X users, shocked and amazed at the scene, commented on the above video. “Something out of a horror movie. I love it,” one user wrote. “We have a lot of them here at the lake but nothing like that. They eat bugs so always have considered them my friends. Lol,” another said. “It's the apocalypse,” one user wrote, while another said, “Wow! Dragonflies can look like little mini helicopters! I would not like to be caught in that swarm! What is God planning? I feel a big event coming…”

“Well that’s one way to completely destroy a beach trip. I’d never go back,” wrote one user, while another said, “It’s creepy is what it is.” “I love Dragonflies. Just like they eat smaller insects - so do birds eat Dragonflies. Nature will take care of it,” one user said, while another wrote, “Oh my gosh, I would have freaked out a little”.