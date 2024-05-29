Horrifying video shows 3 American children being struck by lightning bolt on Puerto Rico beach

Three American children were injured after lightning struck a beach in Puerto Rico. One of the children was seriously hurt in the incident which took place Monday, May 27, in the northern coastal town of Isabela, Puerto Rican police said. Video shows 3 American children being struck by lightning bolt on Puerto Rico beach (@CollinRugg/X)

The children were reportedly aged 7, 10, and 12. Police said in a statement that they were rushed to a hospital in the nearby town of Aguadilla. The oldest of them was listed in a serious condition, the statement said, according to Washington Post.

X user Collin Rugg shared a video of the horrific incident, adding that the seven-year-old child “lost feeling in his feet.” The video shows the lightning striking the children, following which they all fell backward. The next visual shows several kids huddled together, trying to revive one of them, who was lying unresponsive on the sand.

‘I wonder why no one got them away from the beach’

Many X users flocked to the comment section of Rugg’s video, praying for the recovery of the children. Some of them questioned why the kids were allowed to be on the beach at a time like this.

“Prayers for the children and their families,” one user wrote. “I wonder why no one got them away from the beach. The beach is not where you want to be in lightning,” one user wrote, while another said, “I hope those kids are ok!! Those parents should know better than to let their kids be out in the open during a lightning storm.” “I can’t help but wonder why on earth were the kids at the beach during the thunderstorm? Nevertheless I hope they can make a full recovery,” one said.

“Lord Jesus please be with these children and hold comfort and heal them,” one user said, while another wrote, “As soon as I see lightning in the sky, I go inside. Nothing is worth risking a lightning strike.” One said, “Wow that brings a tear to my eye seeing those chest compressions going on. Hopefully the two injured kids survive. Looks like they were all out on the beach when it was raining. I think lightening is one of the reasons they tell you to get off the beach during the rain.”