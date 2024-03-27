Puerto Rico declares epidemic as dengue cases on the rise, here's what to know

Following a spike in dengue cases, health officials in Puerto Rico declared an epidemic on Monday. At least 549 cases of the mosquito-borne disease have been reported in the US territory this year. This is in striking contrast to the total number of 1,293 cases in 2023. The last dengue epidemic in Puerto Rico was declared in 2012. Image used for representational purposes only

Dengue epidemic declared in Puerto Rico

While the cases are spread across the entire US territory of 3.2 million people, nearly half of them are concentrated in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico. Although a public health emergency has been declared, there is no impact on tourism. With lush green rainforests and clear blue waters, Puerto Rico is a popular destination among foreign nationals.

As dengue cases are rising at an alarming rate, the health department notes that it is a 350% increase as compared to the past five years' data. Mellado López, head of the Puerto Rico Department of Health, said in a statement, “This year, dengue cases have exceeded historical figures. Teams have been working on the integrated plan for prevention and control in response to arboviruses, and we will expand the implemented response,” per Fox Weather.

“It is important to note that the increase in cases has not only been reflected in Puerto Rico, but we have seen it throughout the Americas region,” López added. According to WHO, “Dengue has become a growing public health concern with approximately 4 billion people in 130 countries identified at risk of infection.”

What are the symptoms of dengue?

Also known as the breakbone fever, the symptoms of dengue, per the World Health Organisation, include:

high fever (40°C/104°F) severe headache pain behind the eyes muscle and joint pains nausea vomiting swollen glands rash

The organisation notes that the above-mentioned symptoms “usually begin 4–10 days after infection and last for 2–7 days.” It also adds that “individuals who are infected for the second time are at greater risk of severe dengue.” The symptoms of severe dengue “often come after the fever has gone away.” Some of these symptoms include severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, rapid breathing, bleeding gums or nose, blood in vomit or stool, and severe weakness, per WHO.