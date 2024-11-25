Jake Paul's boxing promotion finally reveals if fight with Mike Tyson was ‘fictious’: ‘This is not the first time…’

Jake Paul's promotional firm has offered a fierce response to “incorrect and baseless” allegations that his recent victory over Mike Tyson was manipulated. Jake Paul, 27, defeated Mike Tyson, 58, on points during their live Netflix boxing match at AT&T Stadium in Texas.(AP)

This month, Paul, 27, defeated Tyson, 58, on points during their live Netflix boxing match at AT&T Stadium in Texas.

Following the bout, Paul acknowledged holding back against Tyson, who was competing professionally for the first time in 19 years.

Here's what Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions firm has said

Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) company asserted in a statement on Monday that “rigging a professional boxing match is a federal crime” in the US. They insisted that the professional Paul vs. Tyson battled was approved by the the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR).

“Both fighters in good faith performed to the best of their abilities with the goal of winning the fight. There were absolutely no restrictions – contractual or otherwise – around either fighter,” the MVP continued, as per Daily Mail.

“Each boxer was able to use his full arsenal to win the fight,” the firm said, adding that any contrary agreement would be against the boxing regulations of TDLR.

MVP's statement further stressed that implying that these fighters are not giving it their all is “not only naïve” but also demeaning to the sport and the amount of efforts they put into it.

MVP co-founder lauds Jake Paul's striking record

Meanwhile, Nakisa Bidarian, Paul's MVP co-founder, also addressed the charges made against them, calling the accusations a “backhanded compliment.”

He noted that “this is not the first time” that Paul has encountered unwarranted suspicion or downright disbelief.

In addition to proving himself time and time again, he mentioned that Paul has set remarkable records that are self-evident.

Continuing his praise for the boxer, the MVP co-founder said this event demonstrated his capacity to perform on the biggest platform, smashing attendance and viewership records for a professional sporting event.

“As long as Jake continues to exceed expectations, there will always be those who try to discredit his achievements. We embrace the doubt—it only fuels Jake to work harder and achieve greater success,” he concluded.