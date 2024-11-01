LA Dodgers fan blowing off his hands with fireworks prompts calls for safety, ‘Always light the fuse on the damn ground’

A horrifying video showing a Dodgers fan partially blowing off his hands with a firework while celebrating the World Series win of the team in Los Angeles Wednesday night, October 30, has people calling for everyone to be careful of firecrackers. In the video, a 25-year-old man can be seen carrying a lit firework into a downtown LA crosswalk, donning a Dodgers No. 22 jersey. Dodgers fan blowing off his hands with fireworks prompts calls for safety (@CollinRugg/X)

The video shows the firework blowing up in his hands before he could place it and walk away. As he is covered in smoke, sparks of blood can be seen getting sprayed around.

People can be heard screaming in the background. The man stumbles, blood drips to the ground. He looks at his bleeding, disfigured hands in shock.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Fire Department said the man was conscious and alert, but he sustained bilateral hand wounds that have been described by officials as “debilitating.” The accident took place as chaotic celebrations took place across the city because of the Dodgers’ second World Series title in four years.

‘That's the problem with the explosives hobby’

Shocked X users commented on the above video, with one saying, “First off, I feel for the guy, no matter how stupid this was. Traumatic hand injuries are exceptionally painful because there are SO MANY nerve endings in your hands. Second, this is why you always light the fuse on the damn ground, not while you're holding it.” “Gruesome. He will not have a hand tomorrow…or ever again… Please be careful everyone,” one user said, while another wrote, “I can’t imagine how bad that hurts. He’s lucky he didn’t blow his head off.”

“That's the problem with the explosives hobby. It's all fun and games until you lose an appendage,” one user wrote, while another said, “I've seen this happen. It's not pretty. He lost his entire right hand. Don't screw around with fireworks. Also, super helpful to know basic first aid”. “Poor guy. In that one moment his whole life changed,” wrote one user.