Man who voted for Biden in 2020 reveals why he is backing Trump this time, 'I don't like Trump as a person but…'

BySumanti Sen
Nov 04, 2024 08:16 AM IST

The 28-year-old, who is backing Donald Trump this time, was a Bernie Sanders supporter in 2016, as well as a Biden voter in 2020.

X user Collin Rugg has shared screenshots of a conversation with a “Democrat friend,” who revealed why he voted for Donald Trump in this election. Rugg stated that the 28-year-old, who works in finance, was a Bernie Sanders supporter in 2016, as well as a Biden voter in 2020.

Man who voted for Biden in 2020 reveals why he is backing Trump this time (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)
Man who voted for Biden in 2020 reveals why he is backing Trump this time (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

According to the screenshots of the texts between Rugg and the person, the individual told Rugg that he would be “happy to hear who I vote for this time”. Rugg then asked his friend, “What was the main factor for you?”

ALSO READ|HT in US: Special Coverage of the American elections by Prashant Jha

"They have been more relatable. I liked the Rogan podcasts. I don't like trump as a person but genuinely feel like he will do better job as president. Also kinda seeing how all media is trying to spin the narrative to make him sound way worse,” the person replied.

"Plus they should have had a democratic primary. Feel like they forced [Kamala] down everyone's throats,” he added.

‘Glad that many more are waking up’

In the comment section of Rugg’s X post, Trump supporters hoped there are more people like Rugg’s friend. “All reasonable reasons to vote for Trump. It’s too bad this friend of yours doesn’t like Trump as a person, but at least he can see past that. Hopefully, there are many more people like your friend,” one user commented. “A Bernie Sanders voter in 2016 to Trump in 2024 is a wild turnaround. Glad to see Trump is changing hearts and minds,” one user wrote, while another said, “I’m so glad that many more are waking up!!! This is fantastic!!”

ALSO READ|Catch all the newsmakers, detailed explainers and deep analysis of the US. Elections

“Trump has selected the right people around him that resonates to more Americans and not polarizing. Plus are smart people who have not been in government all their lives,” one user commented, while another said, “I'm glad he's seeing through the media.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
