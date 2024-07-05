Mark Zuckerberg stuns netizens as he wishes ‘Happy Birthday America’ while surfing in tux with US flag in hand

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder, chairman and CEO of Meta, has again shown his love for America as the United States marks 248th Independence Day on Thursday, July 4. Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his video with Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the USA" playing on the reel.

Just like previous years, he's back surfing, waving the flag, enjoying a can of beer, and sporting a tux and his latest Zuck staple -- a chain necklace. In a unique video shared by the 37-year-old billionaire on his Instagram, he can be seen potentially donning a pair of Meta Ray-Bans, with the scenic mountains in the background.

On July 4, Americans annually celebrate the independence of thirteen American colonies from British colonial rule.

Every year, the CEO of Meta sends out a greeting to his followers, posting pictures of himself surfing on a hydrofoil and "smoking these meats".

He also mentioned getting athletic after healing from an ACL tear and provided a sneak peek at his next possible appearance, which may involve growing out a mullet.

“Pure 8 month post-recovery surfing with a dry start right here,” the Meta CEO wrote.

The video shared on Instagram has amassed 307,628 likes and 11,487 comments so far.

Netzines react to Mark Zuckerberg's July 4th stunt

One X user asked the Meta CEO, “Hello @zuck my question is did you use AI in creating this video or you use green screen."

“Recovery never looked better," a second user wrote.

“The waters so cold" me falling every second on the board Zuck - “is it ?" Him effortlessly staying standing the whole time," a third user commented.

A fourth chimed in, “Why are we not talking about the fact that his suit is dry!” while one more reacted, saying, “I hate to admit it but Mark Zuckerberg has swagger.”