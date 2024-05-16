'Jab se Ambani pre-wedding se aaya hai': Mark Zuckerberg's new chain look sparks reactions

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, celebrated his 40th birthday on May 14. He took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the day and expressed gratitude to his wife, Priscilla Chan, who organized a “little party” for him. Zuckerberg recreated a “bunch of places” where he used to live in his “early days”. The photo shows Bill Gates attending Mark Zuckerberg's birthday party. (Instagram/@zuck)

For his birthday, Zuckerberg opted for a black T-shirt, jeans and white shoes. He was also seen wearing a metal chain around his neck that caught people’s attention and elicited numerous reactions. Many even went on to say that it is the “after-effect” of attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations.

“Zuck flaunting a big gold chain,” wrote an X user while sharing one of the pictures from the American businessman’s Instagram post. He added that it is “the after-effect of attending a Gujju wedding”.

Another said, “Jab se Ambani ki pre-wedding se hoke aaya hai Zuckerberg tab se gold chain permanently pehnene laga hai [Since attending Ambani’s pre-wedding, Zuckerberg has started wearing a gold chain permanently].”

In April this year, Zuckerberg started a chatter on social media when he appeared wearing a silver-coloured chain in one of his Instagram videos. Later, Zuckerberg clarified that he was testing out necklaces as part of his “design process” to include an inscription of his prayer to his daughters. He emphasised that the necklace held sentimental value for him.

In 2014, Zuckerberg announced that he wears the same T-shirt every day to “clear his life” and “make as few decisions as possible, other than how to best serve this community”. However, he has now been seen experimenting with his looks. He recently wore a rapper-style outfit at a recent UFC event and a similar outfit days later while announcing Meta’s new AI products.