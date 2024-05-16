 'Jab se Ambani pre-wedding se aaya hai': Mark Zuckerberg's new chain look sparks reactions | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Jab se Ambani pre-wedding se aaya hai': Mark Zuckerberg's new chain look sparks reactions

ByArfa Javaid
May 16, 2024 09:14 PM IST

Anant Ambani pre-weddding: Mark Zuckerberg was among those who attended the celebrations in Jamnagar in March.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, celebrated his 40th birthday on May 14. He took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the day and expressed gratitude to his wife, Priscilla Chan, who organized a “little party” for him. Zuckerberg recreated a “bunch of places” where he used to live in his “early days”.

The photo shows Bill Gates attending Mark Zuckerberg's birthday party. (Instagram/@zuck)
The photo shows Bill Gates attending Mark Zuckerberg's birthday party. (Instagram/@zuck)

For his birthday, Zuckerberg opted for a black T-shirt, jeans and white shoes. He was also seen wearing a metal chain around his neck that caught people’s attention and elicited numerous reactions. Many even went on to say that it is the “after-effect” of attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Check out a few reactions below:

“Zuck flaunting a big gold chain,” wrote an X user while sharing one of the pictures from the American businessman’s Instagram post. He added that it is “the after-effect of attending a Gujju wedding”.

Another said, “Jab se Ambani ki pre-wedding se hoke aaya hai Zuckerberg tab se gold chain permanently pehnene laga hai [Since attending Ambani’s pre-wedding, Zuckerberg has started wearing a gold chain permanently].”

Here is what this X user has to say about Zuckerberg wearing a metal chain:

Another individual shared this:

In April this year, Zuckerberg started a chatter on social media when he appeared wearing a silver-coloured chain in one of his Instagram videos. Later, Zuckerberg clarified that he was testing out necklaces as part of his “design process” to include an inscription of his prayer to his daughters. He emphasised that the necklace held sentimental value for him.

In 2014, Zuckerberg announced that he wears the same T-shirt every day to “clear his life” and “make as few decisions as possible, other than how to best serve this community”. However, he has now been seen experimenting with his looks. He recently wore a rapper-style outfit at a recent UFC event and a similar outfit days later while announcing Meta’s new AI products.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / 'Jab se Ambani pre-wedding se aaya hai': Mark Zuckerberg's new chain look sparks reactions

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On