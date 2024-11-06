Michigan Election Result: Kamala Harris gets 49.9% votes, Donald Trump has 48.3%

The counting has already started, and 20 per cent of votes have been counted in Michigan state. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris is getting 49.9 per cent of the votes, and Republican candidate Donald Trump has 48.3 per cent. A poll worker hands a voter an "I Voted" sticker at a polling location inside Henderson Executive Airport during the last day of early voting in Henderson, Nevada, US, on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (Photographer: Ian Maule/Bloomberg)

A candidate needs at least 270 votes (out of 538 nationally) to clinch the election. Also, the candidate can win despite trailing the runner-up in popular vote.

Check Details about Michigan state

Why is Michigan crucial: As the winner need not have more popular votes than the runner-up, Michigan’s 15 votes make it critical for both, Vice President Harris, a Democrat; and ex-President Trump, a Republican.

Also, the state has voted the Democrats since the 1990s, with Trump being the sole exception in 2016.

Pre-poll surveys: In its pre-poll survey, CNN has given a healthy five-point lead to Harris (48%).

2020 result: Joe Biden, now the outgoing Commander-in-Chief, did a clean sweep over Trump, then the incumbent, securing 50.62% of the votes (51.3% nationally).

Current controversy: In three of the swing states, including Michigan (Pennsylvania and Wisconsin the other two), the Republican National Convention (RNC) filed lawsuits challenging how these states were handling voting for the Americans living overseas. The RNC alleged American citizens living abroad were being allowed to register to vote in these states even if they’d never lived there.

However, courts dismissed either the lawsuits or rejected emergency action.

Separately, a Chinese student has been charged for allegedly voting despite not being a US national, sparking a debate about electoral security and integrity. The incident occurred at the University of Michigan.

Early voting numbers: Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said nearly 2.6 million (26 lakh) of its more than 7 million (70 lakh) registered voters have already voted. The 17-day, early ballot period will conclude on Sunday, ahead of the November 5 Election Day.