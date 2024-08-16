Netizens doubt JD Vance accidentally promoted Kamala Harris while…

JD Vance has done it again, and this time, he has endorsed Kamala Harris with a newspaper headline. The Vice-Presidential candidate of Donald Trump has said the opposite of what the former president said about abortion pills and, whose pictures doing drag resurfaced this week, has, in fact, been an advocate for his enemies. Republican U.S. vice presidential nominee JD Vance speaks at VFW Post 92 in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, U.S. August 15, 2024. REUTERS/Quinn Glabicki(REUTERS)

Vance, who will debate Harris' running mate Tim Walz after attacking his military service, held up a bottle of Mountain Dew in a follow-up to a joke he made at a campaign rally two weeks ago.

The joke, which Vance attempted to revive, fell flat with the crowd, drawing no laughter as he quipped, “I had a Diet Mountain Dew yesterday and one today. I'm sure they will call that racist.”

Netizens quips ‘JD Vance unwittingly advocates for a Kamala Harris’

But all social media users quickly noticed a newspaper headline in the photograph that read, “Inflation Hits Lowest Level Since 2021.” This headline, which reflects positively on the current administration's handling of inflation, was interpreted by some as an inadvertent endorsement of the Biden-Harris administration's economic policies.

One X (formerly Twitter) user, pointed out, “Just when you thought the weirdo couldn't f--- up any worse than he already has — as Donald Dump trends on Twitter, JD Vance unwittingly advocates for a Kamala Harris presidency by advertising the headline in the Wall Street Journal, ‘Inflation Hits Lowest Level Since 2021.’”

“He was too busy being turned on by that airplane seat to notice the headline,” another quipped.

One echoed the same sentiment, “What do you see? The JD Vance continuance of his WEIRD Mountain Dew joke that wasn't funny the first time he told it?”

“Watch them claim the paper was planted there by the secret Kamala Harris Deep State CIA CCP funded acronyms. And that WSJ is the Woke St Journal,” another person is trying to point out.

This misstep comes at a critical time for Vance, who is gearing up for a high-stakes televised debate with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on October 1. CBS News will broadcast the debate. The network had initially proposed several dates for the debate, but Walz confirmed his participation on October 1, responding to the CBS News announcement with, “See you on October 1, JD.”

Vance accepted the October 1 date but also challenged Walz to a debate on September 18.