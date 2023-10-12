News / World News / Us News / Powerball lottery jackpot falls to $20 million, one ticket takes away $1.8 billion with others taking $1 million each

Powerball lottery jackpot falls to $20 million, one ticket takes away $1.8 billion with others taking $1 million each

ByJahanvi Sharma
Oct 12, 2023 06:26 PM IST

The estimated Powerball lottery jackpot has now fallen to $20 million, as one ticket takes away $1.8 billion with others taking $1 million each. Read more below.

The Powerball lottery jackpot fell to $20 million on Wednesday, with the cash option of $8.8 million. This is because a ticket in California won a $1.765 billion jackpot. Additionally, nine tickets were purchased in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Florida, California, New York, Oklahoma and Virginia, which won $1 million each.

Considering the 292.2 million tickets waiting with only 1 odd of you winning, there's no significant way of improving your chances, unless, you have millions to gamble with.
How long has it been since each Powerball number won?

Each ball has rolled out in the 150-plus drawings during the past 12 months, however, certain numbers haven't appeared in months. These are No.31 and No.56.

No.15 and No.17 are continuing to look good.

Interestingly, No.10 rolled out for the first time since February.

Most frequently drawn Powerball numbers

Least Likely Number: No.5, No.29 and No.41 have only hit seven times in the game's history recently.

Most Likely Number: No.24 and No.36 have been picked two dozen times or more. That's a well above average of 15 times in 207 games.

Additionally, among the Powerball, No.4, No.14, and No.25 are the least likely and No.14 rolled out on Monday night. No.8, No.15 and No.17 have been well below the expected average.

Future Powerball balls prediction

Comparing the past rolling of balls, White No.41 and No.56 and the Powerballs 15 and 17 appear to have better chances of rolling out of the machines in the coming weeks.

What days are Powerball drawings?

The Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m. ET. You pick five numbers between 1-69 for the white balls and select one number between 1-26 for the red Powerball.

Match all five white balls in any order, pick the correct red ball and boom! you're a jackpot winner.

The next drawing will be held this week on Saturday, October 14.

Where can you buy a lottery ticket?

Lottery tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. There are also some airport terminals that may sell lottery tickets.

Thursday, October 12, 2023
