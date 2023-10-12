$1.7billion jackpot! What will you buy with this money? Here's what other jackpot winners did

The excitement of a massive lottery jackpot win has once again swept across the United States, as a lucky lottery player in California has claimed the second-largest jackpot in Powerball and US lottery history. A Powerball lottery ticket is shown, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(AP)

The staggering $1.73 billion prize!

This is not the first time that a massive Powerball jackpot has found its way to California. In November 2022, a lucky individual claimed a historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, setting the stage for yet another astonishing win in the same state.

Wednesday night's drawing marked the 36th in this incredible jackpot run. Plus, it was the first time in Powerball's history that back-to-back cycles generated billion-dollar grand prizes, further cementing the game's status as a symbol of astronomical wealth and dreams come true.

The Powerball drawing on a Wednesday night marked the end of a prolonged jackpot run.

The winning numbers that forever altered the course of one individual's life were 22, 24, 40, 52, 64, with the Powerball number being 10.

This record-breaking Powerball jackpot had been steadily growing over weeks of drawings without a jackpot winner.

The anticipation and buzz around the enormous prize drove ticket sales, allowing the California Lottery to raise nearly $110 million for public education.

Here's a glimpse at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots ever won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.58 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (Florida)

4. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (South Carolina)

5. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (Maine)

6. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (Illinois)

7. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (California)

8. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (Michigan)

9. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (Wisconsin)

10. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (Massachusetts)

It's important to note that gambling winnings in the United States are subject to mandatory federal withholding taxes. Plus, some states impose state taxes on these winnings, with rates varying from 2.5 percent in Arizona to as high as 10.9 percent in New York.

