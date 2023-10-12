US Powerball player bags the lottery's whopping $1.76 billion jackpot, game’s second-largest prize

A Powerball player has won the lottery's $1.76 billion jackpot. The super expensive ticket, which is the game’s second-largest prize, was reportedly sold in California on October 11. The lottery’s jackpot was won this year for the fifth time. A Powerball player has won the lottery's $1.76 billion jackpot (AP Photo/Charles Krupa - representational)(AP)

According to New York Post, the winning numbers were 22, 24, 40, 52, 64, and the red Powerball 10. As many as seven people won $1 million after correctly guessing the white balls. The winners were from California (2), Florida (2), New York, Oklahoma and Virginia.The odds that a ticket holder could match all the five numbers, as well as the red Powerball, is an astronomical 1 in 292,201,338.

The current jackpot winner, who has not been named, could receive the estimated $1.76 billion jackpot in 30 incremental payments over 29 years. They could also claim a $774.1 million cash prize.

Edwin Castro won the largest Powerball last year

Last year, a California man named Edwin Castro won the largest Powerball in US history. The 31-year-old became an overnight billionaire after getting $2.04 billion in a California lottery. $997.6 million was thus added to his bank account.

Edwin has been living a luxurious life since then, making several grand purchases including a $47 million mansion in Los Angeles. After the win, he bought two large multimillion-dollar mansions in California in one month. His first purchase was a $25.5 million estate in the Hollywood Hills, and then a $4 million mansion that offers a stunning view of the San Gabriel Mountains.

Edwin’s Los Angeles mansion is set on a 4700-square-metre block. It has as many as seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, as well as various other remarkable amenities.

The home houses DJ turntables that rise up from the ground. There is a champagne tasting room, a wine cellar, a suspended glass walkway, a theatre, as well as an infinity pool that overlooks Los Angeles.