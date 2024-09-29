Prince Harry reveals who’s on his phone wallpaper as he receives standing ovation in NYC for…

Prince Harry's recent visit to New York City was a bittersweet affair. While he passionately advocated for stricter regulations on social media, especially for children, the spotlight was quickly drawn to his wife, Meghan Markle, even though she was sitting miles away in California. During his appearance at the Clinton Global Initiative summit, the Duke shared deeply personal stories about the devastating impact of online harassment, even making some of the personal revelations. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks about social media's impact on children's mental health at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) on September 24, 2024 in New York City. GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Prince Harry launches his post-royal persona

Harry is touring NYC to finally launch his post-royal persona. This time, he’s leaving a lasting impression, bouncing from TV appearances to charity events while initiating several social projects. He received a warm standing ovation at the Clinton Global Initiative summit, where he shared a heartfelt moment about his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet while also addressing online dangers for kids.

Standing before images of children lost to online harassment, he emphasised the urgent need to safeguard young lives from social media’s dangers. “My lock screen is a picture of my kids. What’s on yours?”

“These children, and thousands more, meant the world to their families. The beautiful faces you see before you, their smiles, their dreams,” he added according to the POST. “they were lost too soon because of social media.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks about social media's impact on children's mental health at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) on September 24, 2024 in New York City.

Prince Harry wants to follow ‘Diana’s footsteps’

The Duke who has has been vocal about following his mother’s footsteps, explored the Big Apple and opened up about his hopes for the future, and even had a few laughs about his past. He emphasised how important it is for him to follow in his mother, Princess Diana’s, footsteps, a sentiment that really strikes a chord with so many.

Prince Harry has had a busy few days in New York City, including a stop at a tattoo parlor—though it’s unclear if he got any ink. He also made a surprise appearance on the September 26 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. His calendar was packed with engagements, including a minefield visit, participating in a prestigious dinner hosted by the World Health Organization on September 22 focused on on the issue of violence against children and its effects on mental well-being, and leading a panel conversation with The Diana Award at the yearly Concordia Summit the next day.

Prince Harry’s efforts ‘overshadowed’ by Duchess Difficult

A political insider in New York City for the UN General Assembly told The Post that the recent controversy surrounding Meghan Markle's alleged difficult behavior had completely overshadowed Prince Harry's efforts to promote online safety during his visit. The insider suggested that the ongoing saga of staff departures from the Sussex team had damaged their overall image, despite Harry's generally positive public perception.

A report in The Hollywood Reporter claimed that a Sussex staffer alleged people are “terrified of Meghan,” stating she belittles others and doesn’t take advice, while also criticising Harry as an enabler. Sussex sources quickly refuted the story, labeling it as “false” and expressing that both Harry and Meghan were upset by it.