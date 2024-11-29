Putin showers praises on Trump in a tone that is in stark contrast to past rhetoric, ‘I think he will find…’

Russian President Vladimir Putin showered praises on Donald Trump, calling him an “intelligent and experienced” politician who is capable of finding "solutions" at a time when tensions over the war in Ukraine have soared. Speaking to reporters in Kazakhstan on Thursday, November 28, Putin also took shots at Joe Biden for creating “additional difficulties” for the incoming administration. Vladimir Putin showers praises on Donald Trump in a tone that is in stark contrast to past rhetoric (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP)(AFP)

Putin’s remarks came after Biden authorised Ukraine to use the US-made Army Tactical Missile System or ATACMS against Russia. The missile can hit targets inside of Russia. Biden’s authorisation also prompted the UK and France to allow their long-range missile systems to be used.

Putin went on to threaten to strike Ukraine again with a nuclear-capable ballistic missile, known as “Oreshnik.” This comes after Moscow attacked key energy infrastructure, which left one million homes in Ukraine without power.

“We will use the means at our disposal,” Putin said. “We do not exclude the use of Oreshnik against the (Ukrainian) military, against military industrial facilities, or against decision-making centers, including in Kyiv, bearing in mind that the Kyiv authorities today continue to attempt to strike our vital facilities.”

On being asked what are considered "decision-making centers,” Putin replied, “You know, in Soviet times there was a joke about weather forecasts? Here’s the forecast: today, during the day, anything is possible.”

Putin was also asked how Biden’s authorisation would impact the future relationship between Moscow and Washington. The Russian president responded by saying that relations have the potential to improve under Trump’s administration. “As far as I can imagine, the newly elected president is an intelligent and already quite experienced person. I think he will find a solution,” Putin said.

A stark contrast in tone

Putin’s tone during the recent interview is in stark contrast to the rhetoric that has been coming out of the Kremlin the past weeks, accusing Biden of "escalating" the conflict. Putin previously also suggested that the use of long-range missiles inside of Russia would lead to war between NATO and Russia.

“This would in a significant way change the very nature of the conflict. It would mean that NATO countries, the US, European countries, are at war with Russia,” Putin told Russian state TV in September.

During Trump’s campaign, he often refused to disclose whether he wanted Ukraine to win the war. He has now nominated Gen. Keith Kellogg to be special envoy to the warring countries. Announcing his pick, the president-elect wrote on Truth Social, “Together, we will secure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH, and Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN!”