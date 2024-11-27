Many of Donald Trump’s incoming cabinet members and other political appointees received bomb threats, a transition team spokeswoman claimed on Wednesday, November 27. “Last night and this morning, several of President Trump’s Cabinet nominees and Administration appointees were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them,” spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement, according to New York Post. Donald Trump’s incoming cabinet members, other political appointees targeted with ‘violent’ bomb threats (Allison Robbert/Pool via AP, File)(AP)

“These attacks ranged from bomb threats to ‘swatting,'” she continued. “In response, law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted. President Trump and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action.”

Leavitt added, “President Trump and the Transition are focused on doing the work of uniting our nation by ensuring a safe and prosperous future. With President Trump as our example, dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us.”

The threats come after assassination attempts on Donald Trump

Leavitt did not specify who exactly was targeted. Following Trump’s November 5 election victory, the president-elect has been announcing picks for his cabinet and other high-ranking administration positions. Among famous people who have been picked by Trump are Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who will be leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE); John Ratcliffe, director of the CIA; William McGinley, White House Counsel; Mike Huckabee, Ambassador to Israel; Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Defense; Tom Homan, Border Czar; Susie Wiles, White House chief of staff; and more.

These threats come after Trump himself survived two assassination attempts, including one by Thomas Matthew Crooks at a Pennsylvania rally. Another would-be Trump assassin is Ryan Wesley Routh, who was found hiding at Trump National Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, with an AK-47, a GoPro camera and other items. While Routh is behind bars at present, Crooks was killed by the Secret Service after he wounded Trump and others, and killed one person attending the rally.