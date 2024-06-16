Texas Juneteenth shooting leaves 3 dead, multiple injured in round rock

A shooting marred a Juneteenth festival in Round Rock, Texas, on Saturday night. A gunman opened fire with an automatic weapon into the crowd, injuring at least six people, including two children. All victims are reported to be in serious condition. While unconfirmed reports suggest there may be fatalities, not been confirmed by authorities yet. The Round Rock Police Department is investigating the incident that occurred at Old Settlers Park. Texas mass shooting leaves multiple injured at Juneteenth event

Texas mass shooting at Juneteenth event

"This is an active scene, and the investigation is ongoing. Please avoid the area," the police department wrote on X earlier. Law enforcement and emergency responders are at the scene. Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed they responded to a request for aid and transported six people, including two children, to local hospitals. All victims are reported to have sustained potentially serious injuries.

3 killed, multiple injured in shooting

According to KVUE ABC, at least two individuals were killed and several others injured. However, subsequent reports suggest the number of fatalities has risen to three. The suspect in the shooting is still at large. The incident reportedly occurred when two groups became involved in an altercation near the vendor area while the Juneteenth festival was in full swing. Witnesses claim that in the fight, someone pulled out a gun and started firing. Round Rock Police are uncertain whether multiple individuals were involved in the shooting.

The tragedy was reported hours after Michigan splash pad shooting, where a gunman shot and injured 10 people including children. According to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, the incident occurred when a person left a car at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Rochester Hills, Michigan, around 5 p.m. (2100 GMT), and shot approximately 30 rounds from a 9mm semi-automatic Glock, making multiple reloads, as explained in a press conference.