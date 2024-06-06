Texas releases ‘10 Most Wanted Illegal Immigrants’ list. Here's how you can tip the authorities

Texas presently has recently released the list of the top 10 most wanted criminal illegal immigrants. The men are wanted for offences like sexual assault, murder, and making terroristic threats. A migrant from Venezuela climbs over a border fence in an attempt to enter and seek asylum in El Paso, Texas, from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, on April 2, 2024. (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA / AFP)(AFP)

Governor Greg Abbott unveiled the list on Wednesday. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) assisted in its preparation and asking the “public’s help in apprehending these offenders.”

The list presents “a new initiative to locate and arrest repeat offenders who have entered the country illegally and are wanted for dangerous crimes committed in Texas,” per the press release.

Texans are asked to stay vigilant and report any sightings of these 10 fugitives to authorities rather than attempting to apprehend them themselves.

How to report the sightings and earn rewards

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive and clicking the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link under the “About” section.

Who are these wanted illegal immigrants

Eight out of the ten individuals are accused of at least one sex crime, with six of these offences involving children.

One of the men on the list, Omar David Zavala, entered the US illegally from El Salvador. Authorities report that he is charged with sexual assault and making terroristic threats. Zavala was last seen in Spring, Texas, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Omar David Zavala's mugshot(Texas Department of Public Safety)

Another fugitive, 26-year-old Mexican national Castro Zubiate, faces charges of human trafficking in El Paso County. After posting the bond, Zubiate allegedly jumped on bail and has since disappeared. His official charges include two counts of Smuggling of Persons for Pecuniary Benefit, felonies that carry a potential prison sentence of up to 20 years.

Servando Trejo Duran, Jr., a 62-year-old Mexican immigrant, is also on the list. His list is long; criminal record includes charges of homicide, burglary of a residence, burglary of a vehicle, and tampering with government records. Duran was out on a parole violation when he vanished from Baytown, Texas. He is also armed and dangerous and is known to use several aliases.

Servando Trejo Duran, Jr.'s mughsot(Texas Department of Public Safety)

The complete list of most wanted fugitives, which includes mugshots, last known addresses, and descriptions of their crimes, can be accessed from the DPS' website.

DPS Director Steve McCraw stated in the press release, “Criminals from around the world who enter the United States illegally and commit crimes in Texas are a threat to public safety.”

“Individuals on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List are likely to commit other crimes, and DPS is enlisting the public’s help in apprehending these offenders before they commit additional crimes.”