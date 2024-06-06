NASA's Boeing launch captured from space stuns with 'lightning speed': Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore onboard

NASA's Boeing Starliner launch rocketed skyward on Wednesday, June 5th, carrying astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore. This third attempt aims for success, as the capsule docks at the International Space Station until at least June 14, or maybe longer depending on the weather situation. Following years of delays and engineering issues, this launch marks a celebratory moment. Fellow astronauts aboard the International Space Station witnessed this historic event, a glimpse of the same was also shared on social media. Boeing's Starliner capsule, atop an Atlas V rocket, lifts off from launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are headed to the International Space Station. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(AP)

Boeing launches historic Starliner mission

"This Crew Flight Test aims to certify the spacecraft for routine space travel to and from the @Space_Station," NASA earlier posted on its X (formerly Twitter) account. The astronauts are onboard a Boeing capsule, set to reach orbit with the assistance of an Atlas V rocket. This launch marks the most recent phase in NASA's strategy to increase its dependence on the private sector for its human spaceflight initiatives.

Starliner mission captured from space

Originally set to launch at 10:52 am EDT (14:52 GMT) from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, the mission to send NASA's Boeing Starliner carrying astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore into space wasn’t just witnessed from the Earth.

NASA's Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES), a crucial device always positioned over certain areas to primarily support weather forecasting services, documented the spacecraft's fiery journey. These GOES photos, combined with the view from the space station, provide a stunning view of human achievement aiming for the stars.

The National Weather Service State College shared a video showing the satellite images, which seem to depict a trail of smoke as the spacecraft took off. The video is clearer in the second version. "#NASA crewed mission liftoff this morning as viewed in hires #GOES #NESDIS visible (CH 2) imagery.”

More about NASA’s starliner mission

The earlier launch attempt, planned for Saturday, was abruptly cancelled just before it could begin, with just over four minutes left in the countdown. The reason for this failure was later disclosed to be a defective power supply linked to the computer. This successful launch represents a major achievement, taking place four years after SpaceX, another firm hired by NASA for the transportation of astronauts, first launched its inaugural mission with astronauts on board.

