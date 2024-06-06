World's first bird flu human death recorded in Mexico, WHO confirms: These are the symptoms

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed the first human death from bird flu after an alarming increase in cases. The victim, a resident of Mexico, succumbed to the illness after suffering from symptoms of avian influenza A (H5N2). The specific strain and details surrounding the case and its impact on humans are still being investigated; however, the incident has now alerted the global health organisation. Confirmed cases of bird flu were reported from a government-run poultry in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district on Tuesday. (PTI)

World's first Bird Flu death confirmed in Mexico

According to a statement from Mexican health officials, later confirmed by the WHO, a 59-year-old reportedly died on April 24 after exhibiting symptoms such as “fever, shortness of breath, diarrhoea, nausea, and general discomfort.”

“This is the first laboratory-confirmed human case of infection with an influenza A(H5N2) virus reported globally and the first avian H5 virus infection in a person reported in Mexico,” as per WHO.

Mexico's Bird Flu victim marks global first in fatalities

Describing the situation the global health organisatio stated that they first received information about the case on May 23. The victim reportedly had no prior contact with poultry or other animals. “The victim had no history of exposure to poultry or other animals.”

However, it's important to note that they also had several pre-existing medical conditions which may have contributed to the already worsening situation. According to authorities, the individual, aged 59 was bedridden for three weeks before experiencing the severe signs of avian flu. Experts have previously raised concerns about the increasing cases of bird flu, citing their potential to be 100 times more powerful than the coronavirus.

It's important to highlight that the strain responsible for the first reported death differs from the bird flu strain currently circulating in livestock in the US. In the United States, the H5N1 strain was detected in dairy herds in March, leading to confirmed cases in three dairy workers. Although all three workers at farms with infected cows have been diagnosed with bird flu, the illnesses were considered mild. Reports indicate instances of avian influenza subtype A(H5N2) in poultry across Mexico.

