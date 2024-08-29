Tim Walz turns out to be younger than Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, internet is in shock: Can you guess?

It turns out Governor Tim Walz is younger than Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, causing a stir online. Social media is abuzz with puns and light-hearted jabs about the Minnesota Governor and his age compared to the Hollywood stars. Tim Walz's age sparks online chatter comparing him to Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise.

As Walz finds himself in the spotlight, after being picked as Kamala Harris’ running mate for the 2024 elections, the internet is delving into his background, uncovering details about the former social studies teacher, war veteran, and now one of the nation’s most searched politicians.

Tim Walz is younger than Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise

And the answer is yes! Governor Tim Walz, born on April 6, 1964, is indeed younger than the action-packed Mission Impossible Tom Cruise, who was born on July 3, 1962. Meanwhile, the charming Brad Pitt, who’s now gearing up for a Formula 1 challenge, came into the world on December 18, 1963.

At 60, Governor Tim Walz has a ton of experience for his job. He's been the governor since 2019, but before stepping into public office, he served in the military and worked as a teacher. His age has become a hot topic as Americans want younger people in charge, especially after the Trump and Biden times. Walz's mix of experiences and deep understanding are making people think about what politics might look like in the future.

But internet is having a hard time believing Walz is just 60…

Some people thought Walz might be too old for the job, but a lot of others pointed out he's just a year older than Kamala Harris. The internet soon buzzed with excitement when comparisons were drawn between Walz and two of Hollywood’s most fit action stars, who are both over 60 but still dominating the action genre and raking in big bucks.

"Still wrapping my mind around the fact that Brad Pitt is older than Tim Walz," a person commented on X (formerly Twitter). “He fought in a war and taught kids. That will age you,” another person defended his mature appearance. “I mean, he's just Country 60, he’s got Bubba Energy, which is NOT a bad thing. We kinda need Bubba Energy on the ticket,” a third person commented. Soon, "He's Minnesota 60" became a top trend of the day.

Far more Younger than Donald Trump and Biden

Walz is 18 years younger than Trump and 21 years younger than Biden. He was born the same year as Harris, who's about to turn 60 in October, which is just a month before the election. After Harris picked him to be her running mate, his younger picture from his time in the military went viral online, with people calling him handsome and cute. For those who aren’t aware, he joined the Army National Guard at just 17 years old and served in the military for 24 years.