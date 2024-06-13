Trump faces backlash for new ‘Haul out the Guillotine’ fundraising email: ‘So tired of this orange creature’

Former US President Donald Trump, who has been claiming his innocence even after being convicted in a hush money trial, on Wednesday wrote in a fundraising mail “Haul out the Guillotine!,” targetting his political opponents for allegedly going after him and supporters ahead of the US elections. In the fundraising call, Trump made reference to comedian Kathy Griffin, who faced backlash in 2017 following a photo shoot in which she carried an exact replica of Trump's decapitated and bloodied head.(AFP)

Subsequently, the presumed Republican presidential candidate made a bogus claim in another email that “they intended to execute” him.

This is just one more instance of Trump's incitement to express vengeance against his political adversaries in the wake of his conviction.

Appearing on a Fox News interview last week, Trump stated that if he gets re-elected to the White House, he will have "every right to go after" his rivals in politics.

In the fundraising call, Trump made reference to comedian Kathy Griffin, who faced backlash in 2017 following a photo shoot in which she carried an exact replica of Trump's decapitated and bloodied head.

"Remember when that Sicko Kathy Griffin made the rounds parading my BEHEADED head when I was President?! The radical-left CHEERED!" he wrote the fundraising email.

Following the event, Griffin lost her job presenting CNN's New Year's Eve program. She also stated earlier this year that the Justice Department was thinking of filing a charge against her over the act.

“The SAD and HORRIFIC TRUTH is that this is STILL the Sick Dream of every Trump-Deranged lunatic out there! And it's not just me they want gone, THEY'RE REALLY COMING AFTER YOU!” he continued.

Trump went on to say that his opponents want to "SENTENCE ME TO DEATH" and then blasted President Joe Biden

“You know they'd do it if they could, but Crooked Joe's team of lowlifes and radical left thugs will settle for a LIFE SENTENCE,” he said, referring to his sentencing on New York charges.

He further called for massive patriotic support, stating that else “they'll TAKE ME OUT and move on to their real target: YOU!!”

Also Read: Trump says he wants all remaining Bitcoin to be ‘MADE IN THE USA’ in meeting with crypto miners

Trump garners backlash for his campaign’s latest fundraising email

Reacting to his campaign’s latest fundraising email on X, CNN's Jim Acosta asked whether Trump was truly "out of control" after his conviction, while other critics called it “unhinged” and “disgusting”.

Acosta in presence of CNN's Maria Cardona and Republican Strategist Rona Shah suggested on-air that “nobody’s really made a big deal out of” this email. He further asked, “Are we getting a little too numb to this kind of rhetoric? Is it getting out of control? Is he out of control?”