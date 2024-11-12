Trump to snub Vivek Ramaswamy, select Marco Rubio as secretary of state: Report

Donald Trump is reportedly leaning toward selecting Senator Marco Rubio as Secretary of State for his second term in office, as per recent reports, snubbing Vivek Ramaswamy. Rubio, who has been a key ally during Trump’s 2024 campaign, is set to make history as the first Latino to hold the position of the U.S. top diplomat. US President-elect Donald Trump and Senator Marco Rubio. (Reuters)(REUTERS)

Rubio has served in the Senate since 2010 and was even considered by Trump as a potential running mate for the 2024 election.

Trump to chose Marco Rubio over Vivek Ramaswamy

According to ABC News, President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering Senator Marco Rubio for the position of Secretary of State, with Rubio being weighed alongside another key ally, Vivek Ramaswamy. This decision comes after a series of high-profile appointments to Trump’s cabinet, including positions like National Security Advisor, White House Chief of Staff, and head of the EPA.

If Ramaswamy is overlooked, he would join Nikki Haley as the second prominent Indian-American MAGA figure left out of Trump's upcoming administration, after he announced she wouldn't be invited for a role despite her previous diplomatic service as U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Haley's critical stance towards Trump reportedly played a part in this snub.

Who is Marco Rubio?

Rubio has held his Senate seat since 2011 and currently serves as the vice chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. The 53-year-old, who was in the race to be chosen as Trump's running mate before the Republican Party announced Ohio Senator JD Vance as his VP pick, also sits on the chamber's Committee on Foreign Relations.

Rubio’s bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016 fell short but, he secured victories in the Minnesota, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico primaries.

Marco Rubio has consistently pushed for a robust and practical foreign policy, particularly when it comes to nations like China, Iran, and Cuba. Even though he usually leans towards being tough on international matters, he's changed his mind to match Trump's views, especially when Ukraine was in question. Initially a strong advocate for Ukraine, Rubio later opposed a $61 billion funding bill, citing insufficient attention to immigration concerns.

"I'm not on Russia's side — but unfortunately the reality of it is that the way the war in Ukraine is going to end is with a negotiated settlement," he told NBC in September. He thinks the Ukraine war will be sorted out through talks, and that the U.S. needs to make sure Ukraine has a strong position in those talks.

Vivek Ramaswamy teases role in Trump's cabinet

Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian-American entrepreneur who initially challenged Donald Trump in the presidential race before suspending his campaign and backing Trump, has hinted at a potential role in the upcoming cabinet of the 47th President.

During an appearance on ABC's This Week, Jonathan Karl asked Vivek Ramaswamy about his potential role in a second Trump administration. “There's a couple great options on the table,” Ramaswamy stated.

Vivek Ramaswamy is likely to pursue roles in Trump's administration, with a potential position as director of the Department of Homeland Security. Alternatively, he may focus on Ohio's political scene, where he could fill the Senate seat vacated by J.D. Vance's vice presidency.