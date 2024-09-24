Trump vs Harris: US presidential contender takes lead in three critical swing states where voters say…

Trump vs Harris: As the presidential race nears its final day of voting, new polling indicates that Donald Trump is ahead of his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in three crucial swing states where both candidates have been actively campaigning. Trump vs Harris: US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is ahead of Donald Trump among Hispanic voters in the state, but by only eight points, with another ten percent in doubt. (AFP)

The former president holds a good lead in the Sun Belt, where he leads the vice president by a wide margin in Arizona and is leading among likely voters in Georgia and North Carolina, according to a poll by the New York Times and Siena College.

Respondents expressed concern that a Harris government would not enhance their lives as much as Trump's did during his tenure as president.

Trump leads Harris by five points, 50% to 45%, in Arizona, a state where the Republican presidential nominee lost to President Joe Biden by over 10,000 votes in 2020.

Trump leads Harris 45 percent to 49 percent in Georgia, another state where he lost by fewer than 12,000 votes in the 2020 election.

The race in North Carolina, which Trump won by just 75,000 votes in 2020, is very tight. The former president is leading Harris in the polls, 49 percent to 47 percent.

The White House contest and the path to 270 electoral votes traverses squarely via Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Harris leads Trump among Hispanic voters

The economy was the most important topic identified by the poll among likely voters in Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina. It was the leading topic in all three battleground states. 55 percent of respondents believed Trump would handle it better, while 42 percent felt Harris would.

Abortion and immigration tied for the second most significant topic in the three states' elections.

According to a survey released on Monday, Trump leads by a double digit margin among men in Arizona, as well as among older voters. Harris has a substantially smaller lead among women but substantial support among younger and more educated probable voters.

Harris is additionally ahead of Trump among Hispanic voters in the state, but by only eight points, with another ten percent in doubt.

The vice president will be visiting Arizona to campaign on Friday, with the outcome of the state's election predicted to be tight.