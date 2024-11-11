Veterans Day 2024 deals: Free meals and freebies across major brands in the US

The finest restaurants celebrate Veterans Day as they honour the sacrifices made by the veterans and the active-duty military personnel. The day is celebrated every year on November 11 as it marks the day World War 1 ended when the Allies and Germany agreed upon signing an armistice agreement. According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, the fight ended on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of the year. Many renowned restaurants and eateries offer discounts and meal offers on this historic day. Restaurants celebrate Veterans Day with special offers for veterans and active-duty military. From free coffee at Starbucks to complimentary meals at Texas Roadhouse, many eateries honour sacrifices made by service members on November 11. (Pixabay - representational image)

Veterans Day Deals 2024

More places from Starbucks to Krispy Kreme have released delicious offers for Veterans Day. Following is a list of some must-check-out offers, as reported by People Magazine.

Starbucks

The participating US Starbucks stores are offering free tall-brewed coffee either hot or iced to veterans, military spouses and service members.

Taco John’s

The popular Mexican food joint has introduced a free combo #1 called Small Crispy Beef Taco Combo for any veteran who has valid ID proof through a Loyalty members in-app offer.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme has introduced one free small coffee, hot or iced along with a doughnut of choice for veterans. The offer is limited to one person each and is available on both drive-thru and in-store purchases.

Cracker Barrel

Veterans and active duty personnel have access to a complimentary Sunrise Pancake Special at all Cracker Barrel locations on the condition of dining in.

Texas Roadhouse

Continuing their Veteran Day tradition where they offer free meal vouchers to veterans and active duty personnel from 11 am to 2 pm. The vouchers can be used to get one of 10 different meals, plus two sides and a drink (either Coca-Cola, sweet tea, iced tea, or coffee). You can redeem this offer anytime before May 31, 2025. To use it, one needs to show proof that they have served in the military, like a military or VA ID card, or discharge papers.

White Castle

The participating White Castle joints will be offering an individual combo deal or a breakfast combo deal for all the veterans and active-duty members on the condition of dining in.

Smoothie King

With a valid military ID, veterans can have access to free 20 oz smoothies from 12 pm to 3 pm. The participating locations will be following a patriotic theme of red, white and blue as veterans can choose from the Strawberry X-Treme, the Slim-N-Trim Vanilla or the Blueberry Heaven.

Grimaldi’s

While the food joint offers 15% off for all military personnel every other day of the year, it is offering 25% off for all veterans, active duty members and retired military with valid ID proof.

Hard Rock Cafe

Hard Rock Cafe will be offering its Legendary Burger as a complimentary for active or retired military members and their company will enjoy the always available 15% discount.

Firehouse Subs

Their stores in locations across the nation will offer the veterans a free combo which will include a medium sub, chips or a cookie and a drink.

California Pizza Kitchen

The chain is celebrating the day with a complimentary entree and a drink from the prix fixe menu for all the veterans dining in. They will also be offering a Buy One Get One coupon redeemable between November 12 to November 25. It will be applicable to any pizza, pasta and salad from their menu.

STK Steakhouse

The steakhouse is offering 50% off all of its menu for the veterans between November 8 to November 11.

Kona Grill

Veterans can access all the food with 50% off on it from November 8 to November 11.