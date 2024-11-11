‘Vile’ Trump Jr. issues ‘38 days’ dire warning to Zelenskyy after Russia rejects reports of Donald-Putin call

Donald Trump Jr., the son of US President-elect Donald Trump, poked fun at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and hinted that the war-torn nation will soon no longer receive US aid. Taking to Instagram, the Trump scion shared a video of Zelenskyy and captioned it as, “POV (point of view): You're 38 days from losing your allowance.”(Getty Images via AFP)

Notably, Trump Jr.'s made a post about Ukraine and Zelenskyy inthan a week after the reelection of his father as the 47th president of the US, hinting at the possibility that American aide to Kyiv may be withdrawn soon.

The “38 days” seemed to be a reference to December 17, the day on which American electors convene to vote for president and vice president in light of the outcome of the vote on November 5.

Donald Trump called Zelenskyy 'greatest salesman on the Earth'

Trump Jr. and other MAGA Republicans have demanded that the United States stop providing financial assistance to Ukraine in the wake of Russia's 2022 invasion.

Earlier, Trump too boasted that he can put an end to the war in a day after becoming the president again. After losing the 2020 race, he reportedly kept in touch with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He even called Zelenskyy “the greatest salesman on Earth” and vowed to get the United States “out” of the war as quickly as possible. While Ukrainians on the front lines faced a scarcity of ammunition, Trump led House Republicans in a protracted legislative campaign to block help to Kyiv.

Trump Jr. faces backlash over his ‘sick’ post on Zelenskyy

Meanwhile, the Republicans Against Trump group shared Trump Jr's post on X, and slammed it as “Disgusting.”

“Don Jr is vile!” another critic wrote, adding: “It’s sick and toxic.”

“That’s sick. I hope the Ukrainian people someday have a chance to show Trump Junior exactly how they feel about those comments,” a third user commented.

“Putin is celebrating right now,” one more chimed in.

Russia dismisses reports of Trump-Putin call about Ukraine

In an exclusive report, The Washington Post claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump spoke two days after the election. During the phone call, the President-elect reportedly advised him not to escalate the conflict.

In contrast to the Washington report, the Kremlin stated that report about Putin had a conversation with Trump are "pure fiction."

“It is completely untrue. It is pure fiction; it is simply false information,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated when asked about the call, according to The Guardian. “There was no conversation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Putin spoke for the first time since declaration of Trump as president. During an event in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, he called him the “courageous man”, adding that he acted “in a valiant fashion as a man” during assassination attempts on him.