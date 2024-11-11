Internet digs out Jimmy Kimmel's old, lewd video after his teary-eyed reaction to Donald Trump's win

Jimmy Kimmel's 19-minute monologue against Donald Trump from Tuesday's episode of his late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! went viral. He was visibly emotional while delivering a tirade against Trump following the latter's historic win in the US Presidential elections that day. A few days after Jimmy's monologue, an X user dug out an old video of Jimmy, in which he is seeing making crude gestures at a woman. (Also Read – Jimmy Kimmel gets teary-eyed during monologue on US election results: ‘Bad night for everyone who voted for him’) An old video of Jimmy Kimmel from some time early in his career has resurfaced.

Internet digs out Jimmy's old video

In the video Jimmy is seen asking a woman to use a telescope for sightseeing. As soon as she turns around, he begins to gesture touching her posterior animatedly. The X user captioned the post, “Whenever I see Jimmy Kimmel complaining about President Trump I can't help but recall this video.”

X users react

Some X users couldn't relate to the Jimmy Kimmel they saw in the video. One of them asked in the comment section, “Is this AI? What am I seeing? Jimmy would never,” to which the X user who shared the video responded, “Real.” More X users began to lash out against Jimmy in the comments. One of them wrote, “@jimmykimmel Care to explain yourself? @ABC. This guy needs to be fired.” Another commented, “All virtue signalling and hypocrisy. Dude is really scum.” “The internet never forgets,” read a third comment. “Jimmy Kimmel was a co-host of the gentleman show with sexism and racism, and humiliated Black and Women. Jimmy Kimmel is not qualified to complain about Trump,” stated a fourth comment.

What did Jimmy say in the monologue?

In his now-viral monologue from last week, Jimmy said, “Let's be honest, it was a terrible night last night. It was a terrible night for women, for children, for the hundreds of thousands of hard working immigrants who make this country go, for health care, for our climate, for science, for journalism, for justice, for free speech. It was a terrible night for poor people, for the middle class, for seniors who rely on Social Security, for our allies in Ukraine, for NATO and democracy and decency. And it was a terrible night for everyone who voted against him. And guess what? It was a bad night for everyone who voted for him too. You just don’t realise it yet."