Jimmy Kimmel gets teary-eyed during monologue on US election results: ‘Bad night for everyone who voted for him’

Jimmy Kimmel, known for his satirical views on cinema, society and politics recently got emotional after the US Presidential Election results were declared. The television host and producer called it a sad day for women and children, immigrants and democracy. Jimmy, while delivering his monologue on his show - Jimmy Kimmel Live stated that it was a bad night for everyone, even those who voted for US President elect Donald Trump. (Also read: Kangana shares ‘best meme on internet', Hansal asks if it's game over for Kamala: How Indian celebs reacted to US polls) Jimmy Kimmel recently got emotional while speaking about US Presidential Election results.

Jimmy Kimmel tears up post US Election results

While speaking about the US Presidential Election 2024 results, Jimmy said, “Let's be honest, it was a terrible night last night. It was a terrible night for women, for children, for the hundreds of thousands of hard working immigrants who make this country go, for health care, for our climate, for science, for journalism, for justice, for free speech. It was a terrible night for poor people, for the middle class, for seniors who rely on Social Security, for our allies in Ukraine, for NATO and democracy and decency. And it was a terrible night for everyone who voted against him. And guess what? It was a bad night for everyone who voted for him too. You just don’t realize it yet.”

Bollywood reacts to US Presidential Election results

The US Presidential Election also received reactions from Bollywood celebrities as well. Post Donald Trump's victory, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at Hollywood celebrities supporting Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and tweeted, “Do you know Kamala's ratings went drastically down when these clowns endorsed her, people thought she was frivolous, flaky and untrustworthy for hanging out with such people (laughing face emoji).” Indian actor and comedian Vir Das took to is Twitter handle and wrote, “Well, this Emmy monologue is going to be fun :-) The energy in the room is going to be…..” He is set to host the International Grammys this time.

US Presidential Election 2024

The US Presidential election 2024 saw a battle between Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump, and Democrat nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris. Donald Trump declared victory in the 2024 presidential race after Fox News projected him as the winner. “America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate,” he told at the Palm Beach County Convention Center early Wednesday morning.