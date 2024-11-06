Kangana shares ‘best meme on internet', Hansal asks if it's game over for Kamala: How Indian celebs reacted to US polls

How Kangana reacted

Kangana shared the meme on her X handle and said, “Best meme on twitter today. Congratulations @realDonaldTrump.” It showed Trump and Elon Musk addressing the crowd in saffron outfits, drawing parallels to how rallies are conducted in India.

Meanwhile, she took to her Instagram Stories to post a picture of Trump after his assassination attempt earlier this year. She wrote in the caption, “If I were American, I would vote for the one who got shot, dodged it, got up, continued his speech, Total killer.”

Kangana Ranaut via Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, she took a diss at Kamala Harris and the celebrity turnout at her campaign. She wrote: “Do you know Kamala's ratings went drastically down when these clowns endorsed her, people thought she was frivolous, flaky and untrustworthy for hanging out with such people (laughing face emoji).”

How Hansal Mehta reacted

Meanwhile, director Hansal Mehta, who worked with Kangana in Simran, seemed to have a different reaction. He reposted a tweet from director Ali Abbasi and said, “Fascist with a capital F. That’s @realDonaldTrump whose name was once correctly pronounced as ‘Doland’,” As the results indicated a triumph for Trump, he then tweeted, “Game over for Harris?”

The US Presidential election 2024 sees a tough battle between Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump, and Democrat nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris. Donald Trump declared victory in the 2024 presidential race after Fox News projected him as the winner. “America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate,” he told at the Palm Beach County Convention Center early Wednesday morning.