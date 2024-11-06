Chris Pratt talks about being 'pompous in victory' as Trump leads Harris in US elections: Go ahead and cry in the mirror

Marvel star Chris Pratt has written an op-ed piece on the consequences of the results of US Presidential elections and the despair and euphoria associated with them. The US elections took place on Tuesday, November 5, as former President Donald Trump took on Vice President Kamala Harris in a tightl-fought battle. Pratt has urged supporters of both candidates to be moderate in their response to the results. Chris Pratt has written an op-ed ahead of the US election results

Chris Pratt on US elections

Writing for his mother-in-law Maria Shriver’s website, The Sunday Paper, Pratt addressed the results and said, “I’ve been thinking a lot about where we’ll be as a nation on November 6th, how we can attempt to move forward after so much division, and how some of the lessons that sports teach us may be just what all of us need as we chart a course forward.”

Drawing a parallel with sporting victories and losses, Pratt continued, “I feel as though we live in a time now when so many people have yet to learn that lesson. Sometimes your team doesn’t win. The 2024 presidential election is three days away as I write this. The biggest game of all time approaches. Team Red versus Team Blue. A rematch for the ages. A showdown four years in the making.”

Addressing the supporters of both Trump and Harris, Pratt advised them to be measured in their reactions. “It’s OK to take a moment to lick your wounds when you lose,” he said. “Heck, go ahead and cry in the mirror. But if we become too paralyzed by defeat or too pompous in victory, allegiance to our ‘team’ can blind us to the fact that we are fellow countrymen.”

All about the US elections

The US Presidential election 2024 sees a tough battle between Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump, and Democrat nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris. Donald Trump has taken a lead in the US Presidential elections as early results trickle in. According to race calls by AP, Trump is currently ahead on 230 electoral, while Harris is leading on 210. To win the presidency, both candidates need at least 270 electoral votes.

