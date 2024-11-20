The crazed homeless man who allegedly stabbed three people dead in a New York City rampage told police he targeted the woman and two men because they were “alone” and “distracted,” law-enforcement sources revealed, according to New York Post. Ramon Rivera, 51, spilled the details shortly after he was taken into Manhattan Criminal Court for his arraignment on three counts of first-degree murder. Who were the victims of NYC knife attack? Suspect Ramon Rivera's chilling motive revealed (Steven Hirsch/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)(via REUTERS)

Rivera was seen sitting stone-faced as Assistant District Attorney Megan Joy detailed how he allegedly attacked three times, “with no provocation,” on Monday morning, November 18. Rivera’s stabbing spree stretched from Chelsea and crosstown to the East River.

“(Rivera) embarked on a bloody and violent rampage that took the lives of three innocent New Yorkers who were doing nothing but going about their day,” Joy told the court.

Rivera did not protest when Judge Janet McDonnell ordered he be sent to jail without bail. As per reports, his indifference was consistent with his actions right after his killing spree. After being apprehended, Rivera reportedly slept for hours in police custody. Upon waking up, he waived his Miranda rights and offered a full confession very calmly.

Who were the victims?

The first man Rivera killed has been identified as Angel Gustavo Lata-Landi, a 36-year-old construction worker from upstate Peekskill. “He died working, and we just want justice,” Lata-Landi’s heartbroken sister told Gothamist. “The city should take responsibility for the disaster we’ve been left with.”

Rivera then attacked and killed Chang Wang, 67, who was fishing. It’s scary,” Murray Hill local Brian Keith told New York Post. “I was down here yesterday, so the stabber had to have passed me.”

Wilma Augustin, 36, was the last to be murdered. A single mom and migrant from Haiti, Augustin lived at the Americana Inn shelter with her son. “She was a very good lady,” a female resident said.

Rivera was arrested shortly after he attacked Augustin. He suffers from documented mental-health problems, and was found with two knives. He also has a long criminal history.

Meanwhile, Mayor Eric Adams urged lawmakers to get behind his push to allow mentally ill vagrants to be involuntarily removed from the streets. “Everybody said I was inhumane, that we just want to institutionalize people,” he said. “Well, this is the result. This is the result of not taking actions and ignoring people who need help.”