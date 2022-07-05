Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 5, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A loan is likely to be obtained at the most favourable rates. Day is favourable for starting a new project at work. Quick recovery is foreseen for those feeling under the weather. A family issue will need to be tackled diplomatically, if peace is to prevail at home. A vacation may materialise and prove most enjoyable.

Love Focus: Those in love are in for a satisfying time.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rose

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You enter the most favourable period as far as finances are concerned. Good networking will help you in raising capital for a project. Condition of those feeling under the weather is set to improve. Those away from home may apply for leave to be together with family. Be careful in a long distance travel by road. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to provide much happiness to the beloved.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Lavender

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Some of you are likely to earn big time, as luck favours on the financial front. Your performance at work can come into question by seniors. You are likely to become health conscious and take up an exercise routine. Homemakers are likely to at their impressive best. A chance for overseas travel may come to you.

Love Focus: A suitable match for the eligible is likely.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Good returns from an investment are foreseen. Those into side business will find the day profitable. Health-wise, you may feel on the top of the world. A peaceful home environment may remain elusive. An enjoyable trip is on the cards. Real estate agents can get hard pressed for offering discounts. Some of you can learn a new skill.

Love Focus: Romance flourishes as you draw closer to your loved one.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Violet

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Financial health will is set to improve. Those in show business are likely to take the centre stage. Eating right is your mantra for perfect health. Homemakers may plan something exciting for the whole family today. A memorable experience is in store for those on an exotic vacation. Luck is likely to favour those hoping for a scholarship to study abroad.

Love Focus: An opportunity comes within your grasp on the romantic front, so don’t let it go!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Lavender

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A timely advice may help strengthen your financial position. You can be praised today at work for a job well done. A home remedy may come in handy. Tensions regarding money cannot be ruled out at home. Your plans for an outing will proceed without any hassles. Both hard work and luck will see some students come out with flying colours.

Love Focus: Total bliss is foreseen for those newly in love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Violet

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will be able to stem wasteful expenditure by sensible budgeting. Those working in call centres or hospitality sector can have their hands full. Your fitness mantra will ensure total fitness. You will find parents supportive in whatever you want to pursue. Chances of becoming the owner of a house or an apartment look bright.

Love Focus: Sharing intimate moments with partner is possible and will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A deal you had been after for long while may come within your grasp. An argument at work threatens to leave a bad taste in the mouth. An old ailment troubling some is likely to disappear. Maintaining a good grip on domestic matters may assume importance today. Some of you will get the opportunity of visiting someplace exciting today.

Love Focus: Efforts will help make things brighten up on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Curbing wasteful expenditure may become important at this juncture. A good turn done to someone at work is likely to be repaid soon. Switching to a healthy lifestyle is foretold and will make a difference to your health. Students will do their parents proud by performing well in extra-curricular activities. Your creative eye and style of doing things is likely to be appreciated.

Love Focus: Lover may be at his or her complaining best.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Financial situation may become worrisome for some. Those in show business will get a chance to promote themselves. Positive results of your hard work will be quite apparent on the health front. Your guidance will help a family member achieve his or her dreams. Those thinking of a short vacation may need to apply for leave right away.

Love Focus: Getting involved with someone on the romantic front cannot be ruled out, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are likely to come out the winner in a financial deal. Unwavering focus will help you wrap up a lot of work today. Mentally stressed are likely to take up yoga or meditation. Spouse seems quite understanding and may do your bidding most willingly. A lot of enjoyment is in store for those planning a vacation. Students will excel by providing full focus to the work at hand.

Love Focus: Luck is likely to favour those seeking love, so expect to enjoy a romance-filled day!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A change of heart regarding investments may save you from an unwise move. A business partner or associate will prove a godsend for some. A minor ailment can aggravate and cause problems. You will manage to resolve a family issue through your initiative. A golden opportunity to travel overseas may come to some. You will be able to hold your own in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: A tiff with lover may affect the relationship adversely.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

