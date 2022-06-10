Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 10, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

On the financial front, the day is going to be exceptionally profitable. Extra load at work can come your way. You will manage to remain in shape through your own efforts. You will be able to handle a family situation with competence and sensitivity. This is an excellent time go on a vacation with family and friends. Some students may heave a sigh of relief and feel upbeat about their performance.

Love Focus: You will be able to catch the eye of the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A good source of earning comes to those looking for financial security. Office at a new location will bring in new clients and help the business grow. Those suffering from allergy will need to be extra careful. Homemakers are likely to impress all by their efficiency and eye for detail. Giving finishing touches to a new house is indicated for some.

Love Focus: You can find lover incommunicado and aloof.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You will be able to make perfect moves to move up the career ladder. Financial hardship is indicated for some. Deskbound professionals will do well to shake a leg to come back in shape. You can be instrumental in resolving a family dispute. Success is ordained for those involved in a property dispute. You can be commended for a well conducted preparation or seminar.

Love Focus: Marriage proposal can come to the eligible.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Timely and correct decision will help you in saving a lot of money. Things start looking up for builders and real estate agents. An old ailment may cause problems and even force you to seek medical aid. This is an excellent day for an outing with family and friends. A chance to accompany someone on a journey can come to you. Students will do their parents proud by performing well in extra-curricular activities.

Love Focus: You can feel cross with the one you love for some solid reasons.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A financial crunch being experienced by some will soon be over. A business partner or associate will prove a godsend for some. Changing weather can take its toll, so take preventive measures. You will be able to steer your domestic boat away from the choppy waters. Take your time in a property matter, as things don’t look good. Those waiting to get admission will do well to prepare themselves well.

Love Focus: Chances of making a relationship permanent by tying the knot are foreseen for some.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A conscious effort on your part will help boost earning. You are about to seize an opportunity to enhance your earning. You are likely to adopt ways to bring yourself in shape. You can feel a bit reluctant in broaching a subject with spouse. Travel will give you the opportunity of seeing new locations and meeting new people. Things worrying you will get resolved.

Love Focus: Love beckons and promises to give immense joy and fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Don’t bring work to home if you want domestic harmony. Visiting an ailing relation is possible for some, but it will be more out of duty than concern. An investment may not give as much returns as was anticipated. Family front is likely to become a lively place soon. Hard work and good networking will get the desired field on the academic front. Socially the day looks inviting as you can be surrounded by friends and well wishers.

Love Focus: You will be able to provide full focus on the romantic front and make it rock!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You are likely to win a substantial amount in a bet. Those in uniformed services can crave for a peace posting. There will be no complaints on the health front as you find yourself energetic. Out of town visitors will make your home lively. Money does not seem to pose much problem, as you discover new avenues for earning.

Love Focus: You can hurt the sensibilities of lover by your bluntness.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Red

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Financial worries evaporate as new avenues of earning open up. A diet plan adopted recently will suit your system well. You can be ticked off for lagging behind at work. Peace and harmony prevails on the domestic front. A business trip is likely to open many lucrative opportunities for you. You will need to better your performance on the academic front to make your mark.

Love Focus: This is the time to strengthen the bonds of relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A good turn done to someone at work is likely to be repaid soon. Minor health ailments will be easily countered. You will be able to increase your bank balance through profitable ventures. Praise from unexpected quarters is likely to make the day for some homemakers. This is not the day to travel long distance. You will be able to hold your own in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: You manage to overcome jealousy to keep your romance going.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your negotiating skills are likely to come to the fore on the financial front. You may feel hesitant to broach a contentious issue with a rival at work. Today, a physical activity can keep you gainfully employed and give oodles of enjoyment too! Your guidance will help a family member achieve his or her dreams. Good time lies ahead for those planning to travel abroad. Getting something done to set your house in order is indicated.

Love Focus: Those worried about their own wedding bells will have a reason to rejoice!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A loan you had been wanting will be yours and at a reasonable interest. Celebrations regarding a promotion or a raise are just round the corner for some. Weight watchers will succeed in remaining in shape through their own efforts. Increase in household expenditure can get you worried. A business tour is in the offing for some and will prove fruitful.

Love Focus: Lover seems quite understanding and won’t send you on a guilt trip!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Coffee

