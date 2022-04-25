Bad news for mango lovers in Karnataka
This year's low mango yield has brought trouble to both mango growers and mango lovers. With Dharwad's yield expected to be cut in half this year, the cost of one dozen mangoes are at no less than Rs.1,100, when two dozens cost only Rs. 900 at the Dharwad market last year.
This years' yield from Dharwad is estimated to go down to 60,000 tonnes from the 1.37 lakh tonnes yield produced two years ago. A report said that the area under Alphonso mango cultivation has shrunk from 25,000 hectares in 2017 to 8,890 hectares this year. With that being so, will Dharwad lose its title of “Alphonso capital of Karnataka”?
Dharwad produces mangoes as its flagship produce under ‘One District, One Product’ scheme under the Prime Minister’s Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME). Farmers who usually get up to six tonnes of mango fruit from one hectare, are estimated to be able to produce under two tonnes per hectare this year.
This is because this year has brought with it unpredictable weather such as unseasonal rain and record-high temperatures, with a rise in mercury levels. Some reports said that this year's yield was affected due to the unfavourable high moisture content in soil after heavy rains this summer. To grow a healthy produce of mangoes, it usually requires a good drought and harsh winter, the report said.
Many parts of North Karnataka are known for their mango production, including Dharwad and Belagavi, whereas in south Karnataka region, places like Kolar, Ramanagara, Chickballapur and some parts of the Bengaluru rural district are known to be mango growing areas. This year's yield of the mango crop in North Karnataka is estimated to be 80% lower than expected.
Farmers would previously benefit from selling their mangoes both locally and abroad. These mangoes grown in various parts of North Karnataka are exported to Europe, the United States of America, Australia and several other Asian countries.
