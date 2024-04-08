8 terrorists declared proclaimed offenders in Baramulla

A court has declared eight terrorists based in Pakistan as proclaimed offenders in Baramulla. A search warrant under section 25 of Police Act was recently obtained from the court for arrest of the accused persons who could not be traced and are presently at Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan, the spokesperson added (HT File)

According to police, the eight persons have been absconding for years and notices were pasted on their houses by officers.

“The court of additional sessions judge Baramulla declared eight individuals, Hilal Ahmad Ganie, Mudasir Shafi Geelani, Mohd Maqbool Pandith, all residents of Khore Sherabad Pattan; Habibullah Sheikh of Goom Ahmadpora Pattan; Shabir Ahmad Najar of Par Mohalla Pattan; Mohammad Ashraf Dar of Watwan Pattan; Ghulam Nabi Najar of Najar Mohalla Pattan and Fayaz Ahmad Mir of Main Mohalla Pattan as proclaimed offenders in case under UAPA registered at the Pattan pattan police station,” an officials spokesperson said.

A search warrant under section 25 of Police Act was recently obtained from the court for arrest of the accused persons who could not be traced and are presently at Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said that orders have been obtained from the court and have been pasted at their residences, public places with the directions of the court. “They have been asked to present themselves before the court within one month, failing which process for attachment of property shall be initiated against them,” the official added.