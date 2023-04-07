Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana carpenter attacks wife, son with axe; booked

Ludhiana carpenter attacks wife, son with axe; booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 07, 2023 01:33 AM IST

A carpenter in Kotala, Samrala allegedly attacked his wife and son with an axe, leaving them critically injured. The accused fled with his younger son.

In a gruesome incident, a 43-year-old carpenter allegedly attacked his wife and 17-year-old son with an axe in Kotala in Samrala on Thursday, leaving the two critically injured and throwing them in a field, the police said.

The victims have been referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, sensing their critical condition. (HT photo)

The accused fled with his 14-year-old son. The victims have been referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, sensing their critical condition.

Samrala police station SHO sub-inspector Bhinder Singh said efforts were on to nab the accused, Harjit Singh, alias Jeeta (43), of Kotala village. An FIR under Sections 307 and 324 of the IPC had been lodged.

Some villagers claimed that they saw the accused escaping from the village on a bicycle.

The victims have been identified as Jaswinder Kaur (38), and Lovepreet Singh (17). The reason that prompted the attack has not been ascertained yet.

The couple’s neighbours, however, told the police that the accused was a drug addict and would often assault his wife over petty issues.

Avtar Singh, Jaswinder’ brother, said he came to know about the incident on Thursday morning and rushed to the spot. He said he found his sister and nephew lying in a pool of blood in the fields with multiple wounds on their head and faces. He said the villagers did not extend any help in taking the victims to the hospital as the ambulance was taking time. He then alerted the police and rushed them to the hospital.

He said his sister often used to complain about her husband for harassing and assaulting her. They even intervened in the matter several times but the accused used to repeat the instances after a gap of some time.

The police have also released a picture of the carpenter and his son and alerted all patrolling teams for his arrest.

police chandigarh ipc accused assault hospital brother samrala wife head ambulance picture lovepreet singh bicycle attack field drug addict reason pgimer avtar singh + 18 more
