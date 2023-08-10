Chandigarh: Private schools’ body raps new CBSE rules

Dissatisfied with some decisions imposed by CBSE on its affiliated schools, the private school associations of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh held a press conference in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Members of The School association of Haryana said they will go to Punjab and Haryana high court regarding the matter and will be forced to change their board from CBSE if their demands were not met. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Haryana Progressive School Conference president SS Gosai, senior vice-president Suresh Chandra, Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab president Jagjit Singh, legal convener Sanjeev Kumar Saini and Independent Schools Association general secretary RD Singh were present during the conference.

They alleged that as per CBSE rules, schools built on two acres were allowed to have 48 sections, but this year CBSE issued a new letter, asking schools to deposit ₹75,000 per section if they wanted to add more sections.

If schools don’t comply, the students studying in these sections will suffer, they alleged.

They said they will approach the Punjab and Haryana high court regarding the matter and will be forced to change their board from CBSE if their demands were not met.

They also opposed the new rule issued by CBSE regarding obtaining building safety certificates from the public works department. Earlier, the certificate was attested by a government-certified engineer.

Association members further alleged that earlier 40 to 50 children could be taught in one section, but now CBSE had ordered that only 40 children should be admitted in one section that had also led to problems.

CBSE spokesperson’s response wasn’t received till the filing of the report.

