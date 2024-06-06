Hail recorded in Panchkula, Zirakpur, rain likely today

Hail was recorded in parts of the tricity on Wednesday evening with a hailstorm in Zirakpur and Panchkula while only trace rain and gusty winds upto 60km/h were recorded in Chandigarh. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) rain is likely again on Thursday with an orange alert issued by the department. An uprooted unipole in Zirakpur on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

As per IMD officials, only trace rain (less than 0.1 mm) was recorded at the Sector 39 observatory while no rain was recorded at the airport observatory. This is the first rain spell in over a month as no rain was recorded in May.

As per IMD officials, the hail will have an impact on the temperature of the city and its likely to drop in the coming days.

An orange alert for thunderstorm and gusty winds upto 50km/h has also been issued for Thursday. As per IMD, orange is the second highest of the four colour warning system used by the IMD. It asks people to stay prepared.

Maximum temperature rose from 42°C on Tuesday to 42.9°C on Wednesday, 4.1 degrees above normal. Minimum temperature rose from 28.3°C on Tuesday to 30.2°C on Wednesday, 3.8 degrees above normal. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 40°C and 41°C while minimum temperature will remain around 29°C.

Meanwhile, power cuts were also reported in various parts of the tricity, including Sectors 77 to 79 in Mohali and Sectors 40 and 48 in Chandigarh and parts of Zirakpur. Taranjit Singh, senior XEN, said most areas in the city were affected due to storm but teams are on job for repair work.

7 cars damaged as two unipoles fell in Zirakpur

Zirakpur: Seven cars were damaged when two unipoles in Zirakpur fell due to a dust storm on Wednesday evening.

In the first case, a unipole located outside the Oxford Street project on Chandigarh-Ambala highway in Zirakpur fell on the vehicles on Wednesday evening due to a dust storm. However, no one was

No one got injured in the accident as no one was sitting inside these cars.

Mangal Kumar, owner of one of the damaged cars, said that he parked his car at the same spot daily.

Meanwhile, Sunit Grover, a restaurant owner said that two of his cars got damaged.

Eyewitnsses said that the accident happened as the unipole was not properly bolted following which it fell amid heavy wind.

In another similar incident another unipole fell on two cars parked in High-street market on VIP road in Zirakpur. Manoj Kumar, owner of a Maruti Swift car which got damaged there said that he would lodge a police complaint.