Ludhiana: MLA Sidhu organises public meeting to listen to residents’ grievances
Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu on Tuesday organised a public meeting outside Ludhiana municipal corporations’s Zone-C office on Gill Road to redress grievances of residents.
During the meeting, various issues including potholed roads, contaminated water supply and problems being faced in availing NOCs and TS1 certificates were brought up. MC’s building branch also recovered ₹5 lakh as composition fee from residents during the meeting. A number of residents also highlighted issues related to police and other departments.
Officials were directed to resolve the issues at the earliest and remain available in their offices from 9am to 11 am to meet residents and address their grievances. They were further directed to ensure quality of ongoing development works and submit quality certificates with higher authorities at regular intervals.
Sidhu also directed zonal commissioner Poonampreet Kaur to ensure that information boards are installed at sites where development works are being taken up by MC. Details regarding the ongoing work including cost and deadline should be mentioned on the boards.
Further, Kaur was directed to conduct physical inspections to keep a check on the quality of projects.
Sidhu said efforts are being made to ensure transparency in working of MC staffers, so that the public does not have to deal with any harassment.
Ludhiana: Man duped of ₹6 lakh on lure of job in railways
The Dakha police have booked two men for duping a resident of Butari village of ₹6 lakh on the pretext of getting the victim, Jashandeep Singh a job in Indian Railways. The accused have been as identified as Ramandeep Singh of Purain village in Sidhwan Bet Tehsil and Ravinder Kumar alias Rinku of Fatehabad, Haryana. The FIR has been lodged based on the complaint of the victim, Jashandeep Singh.
Now, learner’s licences issued online via AI in state: U.P. minister
Uttar Pradesh minister of state (independent charge) for transport Daya Shankar Singh on Tuesday said now all learner's driving licences (DLs) in the state were being made and issued in a completely contactless manner using artificial intelligence. Officers, Singh said, would issue such a permit through digital signature.
Edu institutions closed in west UP on account of Kanwar Yatra
MEERUT Schools and colleges will remain closed till July 27 in different districts of western UP in view of heavy crowd of Kanwariyas during Kanwar Yatra. Chaudhary Charan Singh University has also postponed LLB paper which was scheduled on July 19. District administrations of Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bijnor, Amroha and Moradabad have declared holidays in schools and colleges from July 19 and they will reopen on July 28.
‘Sharad Pawar exploited Uddhav Thackeray’s absence to weaken Shiv Sena’
Shiv Sena MLA Ramdas Kadam on Tuesday said Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar was breaking the party, weeks after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra collapsed following a rebellion in the Sena engineered by Eknath Shinde. The NCP was also part of the coalition government along with the Congress.
14-yr-old girl found hanging in Ludhiana: Employer booked for murder after kin protest
A day after a 14-year-old girl was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the house where she worked as a cook in Kundanpuri, police booked her 65-year-old employer for murder on Tuesday. Accusing the employer, Ajay Sharma , of raping and murdering the minor, the victim's kin staged a protest outside his house on Tuesday morning. The autopsy report has not confirmed murder or sexual assault.
