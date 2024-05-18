2024 LS polls: Lucknow schools offer extra marks to boost voting

Many schools in Lucknow have come up with an innovative idea to increase voter turnout as the Uttar Pradesh capital goes to poll on May 20. Christ Church College has set up a banner outside the school announcing 15 marks extra to be awarded in the final report card of all students whose parents get inked. Christ Church College has set up a banner outside the school announcing 15 marks extra to be awarded in the final report card of all students whose parents get inked. (Sourced)

Principal Rakesh Chattree said, “To increase the voter turnout, the school has decided to reward students if their parents cast their vote on May 20. The next day, we are having a parent-teacher meeting where they will be required to show their fingers. The teachers will maintain a record of parents who are exercising their franchise. At the end of the year, these marks will be awarded to their wards.”

He said the idea is to encourage students to urge their parents to cast their votes. “This will educate students at the formative level about their voting responsibility when they become adults,” Chattree added. “The school has been doing it for the last several elections and the results have been very encouraging with maximum parents exercising their franchise,” he said.

Another city school, St Joseph Group of Institutions, also announced incentives for students and staff. Students will receive an extra 10 marks if their parents cast their vote. On May 21, a parent-teacher meeting will be held where parents are required to show their inked finger, and then their child will be awarded the extra 10 marks.

“There is an incentive for staff as well. Staff members of the institution will receive one day’s extra salary if they cast their vote with their family,” said Anil Agarwal, managing director of St. Joseph Group of Institutions, Lucknow.