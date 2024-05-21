Mumbai: South Mumbai, known for its billionaires and much-coveted addresses, registered the lowest voter turnout of all the six constituencies of Mumbai on Monday, at 47.7% (till 11pm). Notching up numbers has been a struggle in the constituency historically – in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it recorded a voter turnout of around 51.58%, significantly lower than the national average of 67.11%, while in 2014 it was 52.48%. SoBo lets down with 47.7% turnout

However, while the numbers failed to shine, the polling booths glittered with the presence of influential people. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das was among the early voters (at 8am) at Activity High School on Peddar Road. Appreciating the smooth process of voting, he said, “I would like to congratulate officials of ECI and others who have been working across the country.”

After casting his vote at the same booth, Deepak Parekh, former chairman of HDFC, expressed disappointment at the low turnout and the slow process. “I know of people who stood for one hour in the heat. It is necessary to have a stable government – it is key to progress. We have had one party for the last 10 years and hope that whichever party comes to power brings stability.” It was the first time in 45 years when no one from the Deora family was contesting. Former MP Milind Deora, who has joined Shiv Sena recently, said, “My father fought elections from 1980 to 2000, and followed it from 2004 to 2019. So, this feels strange – however this is the beauty of democracy. Voting is our duty, and I hope the numbers in south Mumbai are better than the last time.” Has he seen a difference in the work culture between and Congress and Sena? “There is a big difference – I am with a party now with a leader who is hungry and eager to serve Mumbai and Maharashtra,” he said.

Many polling booths saw an encouraging turnout of senior citizens who came in wheelchairs. It was the first time in three weeks that Naushir Dara Kharodi, 83, stepped out of his house. “I have taught in Activity school as a guest lecturer and it is a privilege to vote here. It is like a second home to me,” he said. At Villa Theresa High School, off Pedder Road, all eyes were glued on Mukesh Ambani – Asia’s richest billionaire – and his family. Arriving early at the polling booth, Neeraj Bajaj, chairman of Bajaj Auto, appealed to SoBo voters to turn out in huge numbers and break past records. At around 3pm veteran actor Suneil Shetty’s wife Mana walked in accompanied by daughter Athiya and son Ahan. This was followed by advocate Susieben Shah, chairperson of Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. “We don’t expect south Mumbai to disappoint us. People will vote for one nation, one strong leader and development,” said Shah.

Farogh Mukadam, additional collector and joint managing director of Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation, scale told HT, “Until 3pm, the constituency had 35% turnout. The Mumbai average in 2014 and 2019 was 53%, which shows a trend of low voter turnout.”

Some election officials attributed the low voter turnout to heat and humidity. In order to encourage people to vote, last week Makarand Narwekar, former corporator from Colaba, urged housing society federations, ALMs and residents’ associations in south Mumbai to dissuade people from going on vacation. He had also appealed to travel agents and companies to waive cancellation fees for rescheduling travel plans and offer discounts for post-poll vacations.

Indrani Malkani, chairperson, V Citizens’ Action Network (VCAN), said, “South Mumbai has generally a lower voter turnout than the rest. If the final numbers are lower than the last time, it could be because people are away, as schools and colleges are closed for summer break. It was however heartening to find a large number of people with disabilities who voted because of facilities given to them.”